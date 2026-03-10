Ex-FBI Agent Reveals How Nancy Guthrie Case Will Likely Be Solved

What To Know A retired FBI agent believes the Nancy Guthrie case will most likely be solved when someone who knows the suspect comes forward.

Doorbell camera footage shows a masked suspect with distinctive features such as tattoos, clothing, and facial hair.

DNA evidence continues to be tested and genetic genealogy may be used to try and trace suspect.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing for over six weeks, and the authorities have yet to find the 84-year-old mother or name a suspect in the presumed abduction. So, how will this case be solved?

Jennifer Coffindaffer, a retired FBI agent, recently spoke to Newsweek and shared her thoughts on Nancy’s disappearance and the number one way she believes the case will be figured out. And that requires somebody who knows the suspect to come forward.

“I think the number one way this case is going to be solved, in my opinion, is somebody coming forward that knows him,” Coffindaffer told the outlet. “You know, a girlfriend that gets angry at him or a family member that finds some sort of moral compass or wants that $1.2 million and finds that is worth it to go ahead and betray their loved one.”

Nancy, the mother of Today’s Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor.

Savannah and her family have offered a $1 million reward for information that leads to Nancy’s recovery. The FBI is offering a separate $200,000 reward, $100,000 of which was donated anonymously, for information that could lead to an arrest and conviction.

Coffindaffer said that somebody must recognize the man caught in Nancy’s doorbell camera footage.

“You have the ring, you had the tattoo, you have the clothing, you have the eyebrows, you have the mustache, somebody knows who he is,” she stated. “That’s their best lead, it really is. Somebody is going to come forward. It’s just how long is that going to take.”

Last week, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department confirmed that DNA from gloves found two miles from Nancy’s home had been traced to a local restaurant worker. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos said the glove “has nothing to do with the case.”

Other DNA evidence is being tested, and investigators may use genetic genealogy to trace the suspect. However, Coffindaffer suggested this “could take such a long time to cross-reference” because it would require multiple people connected to the suspect to have uploaded information to a genealogy database.

“So I think that that is a lesser possibility than somebody coming forward and recognizing him,” she added.