Savannah Guthrie Makes New Plea for Help Finding Mom Nancy Guthrie

What To Know Today‘s Savannah Guthrie is urging the public to help find her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, emphasizing that tips can be submitted anonymously.

Earlier this week, Savannah announced that her family is offering a $1 million reward in exchange for information about Nancy’s whereabouts.

Nancy was reported missing on February 1, and authorities have yet to name any persons of interest as the investigation continues.

Savannah Guthrie is continuing to ask the public for help finding her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, and is emphasizing that they can share information anonymously.

On Friday, February 27, Savannah shared a recent Today report about her mother’s case via Instagram, in which NBC News’ Liz Kreutz shared how the process of submitting an anonymous tip works. “Please – be the one that brings her home,” she wrote alongside the clip, along with sharing the official tip line number (1-800-225-5324). “Tips can be anonymous, reward can be paid in cash, as explained here.”

Savannah also mentioned how her family is offering a “reward of up to $1 million” for information about Nancy’s whereabouts.

Kreutz shared information about anonymous tips on the Thursday, February 26, episode of Today. “Let’s say that you submit a tip, it qualifies for the reward, you want to remain anonymous. You can then pick up that reward at a neutral location that’s decided, often a place like a post office,” she explained. “That reward will likely be given to you in cash, and all you have to do is show that unique PIN number that’s associated with your tip. You do not need to show your ID. Experts say it is really not traceable and no questions asked.”

Also on Friday, Savannah shared a clip from the Instagram plea video she released on Tuesday, February 24, informing the public about her family’s $1 million reward offer. “Someone knows how to find our mom and bring her home. Call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) — you can remain anonymous — or find a way to reach out to me,” she captioned the upload.

In her Tuesday Instagram video, Savannah thanked the public for their support and prayers as the investigation into Nancy’s disappearance continues. She also acknowledged that Nancy may already be “gone,” stating, “She may have already gone home to the Lord that she loves and is dancing in heaven with her mom and her dad and with her beloved brother, Pierce, and with our Daddy. And if this is what is to be, then we will accept it. But we need to know where she is. We need her to come home.”

Savannah noted that she hopes the $1 million reward offer will encourage people who may have been withholding important information to come forward. “Someone out there knows something that can bring her home,” she stated. “Somebody knows, and we are begging you to please come forward now.”

On Tuesday, Savannah also shared that her family donated $500,000 to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children to help other families dealing with similar situations.

“So, please, if you hear this message, if you’ve been waiting and you haven’t been sure, let this be your sign to please come forward, tell what you know, and help us bring our beloved mom home so that we can either celebrate a glorious, miraculous, homecoming, or celebrate the beautiful, brave, and courageous and noble life that she has lived,” she concluded. “Please be the light in the dark. Thank you.”

Nancy was last seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona, on January 31 and was reported missing the following day. Savannah and her family have been cleared as suspects, but officials have yet to name any persons of interest in the case. Authorities are continuing to investigate multiple pieces of evidence, including unknown mixed DNA found in Nancy’s home and the masked and armed figure captured on her home security footage.

In her Friday report on Today, Kreutz highlighted new Ring camera footage featuring a car driving near Nancy’s home around the time she was taken. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos did not inform Kreutz how the suspect entered Nancy’s home, whether blood was found inside the house, where the mixed DNA was located, and what additional evidence was found. Nancy’s home will reportedly be turned back over to her family.

