Ex-FBI Agent Thinks Nancy Guthrie Kidnapping Arrest Could be Imminent

What To Know A retired FBI agent suggested that law enforcement’s refusal of volunteer search group assistance could indicate an arrest is imminent.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31.

Significant rewards totaling $1.2 million are being offered for information.

As the search for Nancy Guthrie continues into its sixth week, a retired FBI agent has said that the recent actions of law enforcement could suggest an arrest is imminent.

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today’s Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor.

Last week, the grassroots nonprofit organization United Cajun Navy offered a “full operation package” to Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos, Brian Trascher, the company’s vice president, told Crime Stories with Nancy Grace. However, Nanos has not responded to the offer.

Taking to X on Tuesday (March 10), former FBI agent Jennifer Coffindaffer questioned why Nanos would turn away the volunteer-led help.

“Wondering why Sheriff Nanos keeps turning away proven very capable civilian search experts like EquuSearch and the real Cajun Navy?” she wrote. “Is LE (law enforcement) close to an arrest and they know what happened to Nancy so they don’t want to waste the valuable resources of these groups?”

pic.twitter.com/14AEAmTOe4 — Jennifer Coffindaffer (@CoffindafferFBI) March 10, 2026

She added, “But why won’t the sheriff at least acknowledge these groups? Half glass full. Hoping LE is getting closer.”

As of writing, no suspects or persons of interest have been named publicly by law enforcement. Nanos previously stated that Savannah and her family have been ruled out as suspects.

The Guthries have offered a $1 million reward for information that leads to Nancy’s recovery. The FBI is offering a separate $200,000 reward, $100,000 of which was donated anonymously, for information that could lead to an arrest and conviction.

Coffindaffer also recently spoke with Newsweek, where she stated that the number one way she believes the case will be solved is for someone who knows the suspect to come forward.

“I think the number one way this case is going to be solved, in my opinion, is somebody coming forward that knows him,” Coffindaffer told the outlet. “You know, a girlfriend that gets angry at him or a family member that finds some sort of moral compass or wants that $1.2 million and finds that is worth it to go ahead and betray their loved one.”