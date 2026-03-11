Nancy Guthrie Forensic Evidence Points to Chilling New Detail in Her Abduction

What To Know A retired FBI agent opened up about blood spatter patterns found at the scene of Nancy Guthrie’s presumed abduction.

The expert explained that the blood evidence suggests the 84-year-old was ‘wrapped up’ and ‘carried out.’

Nancy has been missing for over six weeks, with law enforcement continuing to chase leads.

A retired FBI special agent believes it’s unlikely that missing 84-year-old Nancy Guthrie walked out of her home on her own accord and was instead “wrapped up in something” and carried out.

Maureen O’Connell, an ex-FBI agent, shared her assessment based on forensic evidence and the pattern of blood found outside Nancy’s front door. Appearing on Brian Entin Investigates on Sunday (March 8), O’Connell said, “I doubt that [Nancy] walked out because there were no voids [in the blood spatter].”

“So, let’s say the pattern of the blood is concentrated here, but the sphere is this big, it’s round, you would have a void here from one foot or from another foot or from something,” she explained, per InTouch. “There don’t appear to be any voids.”

As for what this means, O’Connell said that, in her mind, “[Nancy’s] wrapped up in something and they’re carrying her out. The shape of the blood droplets… they’re all round and the sphere is intact. That means it went straight down. It wasn’t moving at speed.”

This is the blood pattern on the porch on Nancy Guthrie’s home along with the missing door-bell cam. Nancy Guthrie investigation #NancyGuthrieKidnapping #NancyGuthrieCase pic.twitter.com/iNjplLIQ7I — Chombler.com (@Chomblr) February 15, 2026

Nancy, the mother of Today’s Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor. Photos also show blood spatter at the front of the property.

As of writing, no suspects or persons of interest have been named publicly by law enforcement. Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos previously stated that Savannah and her family have been ruled out as suspects. Nanos also confirmed the blood on the stoop belonged to Nancy.

Fellow retired FBI agent Jim Clemente wasn’t fully on board with O’Connell’s theory. He agreed that the droplets suggest the blood dripped “straight down” and “wasn’t moving at speed.” But if Nancy was wrapped up, Clemente noted, “She wasn’t wrapped up well.”

Clemente offered an alternative theory, saying that if Nancy had tried to fight the suspect, it could have resulted in her suffering an injury that made her bleed.