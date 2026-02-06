Nancy Guthrie Alleged Ransom Note Details Are Revealed by TMZ’s Harvey Levin

What To Know TMZ’s Harvey Levin revealed details from an alleged ransom note demanding millions in Bitcoin for the return of Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie.

The ransom note was described as carefully crafted, detailed, and non-negotiable, with specific references to Nancy’s condition and a legitimate Bitcoin wallet address, as well as unreported details that may support its authenticity.

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings publicly responded, urging the alleged kidnappers to provide proof of life and expressing their willingness to communicate to ensure their mother’s safety.

TMZ‘s Harvey Levin has shared extensive details on CNN about the alleged ransom note he received related to Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance, describing it as “a carefully crafted letter.”

As previously reported, Pima County authorities believe the 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie may have been abducted or kidnapped from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on Saturday night (January 31). When deputies arrived at the residence, they discovered what they described as “concerning evidence,” and they are treating the home as a potential crime scene.

On Tuesday (February 3), TMZ received one of two alleged ransom notes, offering to return Nancy in exchange for the cryptocurrency Bitcoin. According to the outlet, the value of the Bitcoin demanded is in the “millions.” TMZ also added that the Bitcoin wallet address provided in the letter is legitimate.

Appearing on CNN on Thursday (February 5), Levin told Erin Burnett, “There was a deadline at 5 o’clock today, and there is a change in — if this is a kidnapper — what the kidnapper may want is far more consequential.” He noted that a second deadline was set for Monday, February 9.

The reporter added that the letter was “very detailed” and “felt like somebody means business.” He also said the letter opens by mentioning that Nancy is “Okay, but scared.”

Levin shared further details on CNN’s Anderson Cooper 360, explaining, “This is a letter that really spells out precisely what they want done, what the consequences are if they don’t get what they want. They layer it.”

“They talk about her health. That she’s okay. They make it clear that it’s non-negotiable. They talk about they’re not going to have any more communication,” he continued. “So, it is a carefully crafted letter. This is not something that somebody threw together in five minutes.”

Levin noted that a detail in the letter, relating to Nancy’s Apple Watch, has gone unreported, which he believes may lend credence to the letter’s legitimacy.

On Wednesday (February 4), Savannah and her siblings, brother Camron and sister Annie, released a video on Instagram in which they addressed the alleged ransom note.

“We are ready to talk,” Savannah said. “However, we live in a world where voices and images are easily manipulated. We need to know without a doubt that she is alive and that you have her. We want to hear from you and we are ready to listen. Please, reach out to us.”