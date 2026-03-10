HGTV’s Drew Scott Honors Late Mother-In-Law on International Women’s Day

What To Know Drew Scott celebrated the strong women in his life on International Women’s Day, including his late mother-in-law.

Scott announced that his wife Linda Phan’s mother passed away last month.

Scott will soon be back on the small screen on the new HGTV series Property Brothers: Under Pressure.

Drew Scott continued to honor his late mother-in-law‘s legacy on International Women’s Day.

The Property Brothers star celebrated the Sunday, March 8, holiday by sharing several photos of the women in his life via Instagram. “Watching Piper grow up surrounded by strong women is such a joy.❤️ Happy #InternationalWomensDay!” he captioned the upload.

The post’s first slide featured a sweet selfie he took with his wife, Linda Phan. In addition to sharing pics of his daughter, Piper, and his mom, Joanne, Scott also posted a photo of Phan’s mother.

“Im sorry again for your loss. 😢 Strong women all around here and in spirit. 😍,” one fan wrote in the post’s comments section. Another added, “Such beautiful, strong women.❤️ you are lucky.”

Someone else shared, “Awww 😍😍 so sweet. Happy national women’s day ☺️.” A different person posted, “You are so very blessed to be surrounded by all these beautiful, strong, and amazing women Drew, and so is Parker and Piper! ❤️❤️🥰.”

Last month, Scott announced via Instagram that his mother-in-law had passed away. “My heart is broken. We have lost one of the most beautiful, kind and selfless people this planet has ever seen. Linda’s mom is truly one of a kind and was taken from us far too soon,” he wrote on February 5. “Thank you Habu for bringing so much light to our lives. Your laugh was infectious and I will always remember our late nights playing your favorite game 四色牌遊戲.”

At the time, Scott said he felt “helpless in trying to comfort Linda and her family but knows memories of all the beautiful times with Habu will live on with us forever.” He added, “You were always there for us and all 10 grandkids. The hardest thing for me is to know we won’t have you here to see Parker and Piper grow into strong and compassionate adults like you. I love you. I miss you❤️.”

Fans and celebrities sent their condolences in the post’s comments, including Drew’s twin brother, Jonathan Scott. “What a loving soul through and through. May we always remember and feel the love she shared.”

Drew followed up his sad family news by showing some extra love to Phan on Valentine’s Day via Instagram. “Through the good times and the sad. Through the busyness of parenting and stress of work. You have always been my rock,” he captioned pics of the couple and their kids on February 14. “Thank you for your strength, your patience and your love. I love you more than words can describe❤️❤️ #ValentinesDay.”

Drew will soon return to the small screen with his and Jonathan’s new HGTV series, Property Brothers: Under Pressure. The show will follow the brothers as they “help wary buyers grappling with commitment issues make confident, informed decisions for the biggest purchase of their lives,” per the show’s description.

“With the emotional and financial stakes at an all-time high, the Scott Brothers will guide clients through the highs and lows of the home buying process—from fiercely competitive markets and sticker shock to personal wish lists and tough compromises—and then incorporate stunning, smart and functional design solutions into renovations that create their dream homes,” the description continues.

Property Brothers: Under Pressure, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 15, 9/8c, HGTV