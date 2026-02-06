What To Know Drew Scott took to social media to announce that his wife Linda Phan’s mother has passed away.

Fans, celebrities, and fellow HGTV personalities offered condolences and support in response to the news.

Drew and Phan have been married since 2018 and share two kids, Parker and Piper.

Drew Scott is feeling the love from fans after sharing tragic family news on social media.

In a Thursday, February 5, Instagram post, the HGTV star revealed that his wife Linda Phan‘s mother had passed away. “My heart is broken. We have lost one of the most beautiful, kind and selfless people this planet has ever seen,” he wrote. “Linda’s mom is truly one of a kind and was taken from us far too soon. Thank you Habu for bringing so much light to our lives. Your laugh was infectious and I will always remember our late nights playing your favorite game 四色牌遊戲.”

Scott went on to note that he feels “helpless in trying to comfort Linda and her family but know memories of all the beautiful times with Habu will live on with us forever.” He added, “You were always there for us and all 10 grandkids. The hardest thing for me is to know we won’t have you here to see Parker and Piper grow into strong and compassionate adults like you. I love you. I miss you❤️.”

Fans and celebrities flooded the post’s comments with their condolences, including Drew’s twin brother, Jonathan Scott. “What a loving soul through and through. May we always remember and feel the love she shared,” he wrote.

Viola Davis commented, “So very sorry. ❤️❤️,” while Leona Lewis posted, “Our hearts are with you, so sorry to hear this, praying for Linda and the family 🤍.” Help! I Wrecked My House host Jasmine Roth wrote, “So sorry to hear this. Sending love to your family. ❤️❤️❤️.”

Married to Real Estate‘s Egypt Sherrod said, “Oh no I am so very sorry for your loss. Please give Linda my love.” Ugliest House in America host Retta commented, “So sorry for your family’s loss Drew. 🤍.” Fixer to Fabulous star Dave Marrs added, “I’m so very sorry for your family’s loss. My heart goes out to you all.” Renovation Resort Showdown‘s Scott McGillivray shared, “Such sad news. We are thinking of you guys. 💔 🙏.”

Michael Bublé said he was “so sorry” to hear of Drew’s family loss, adding, “God bless you all. Buble’s send so much love. Ike Barinholtz, who recently appeared on Drew and Jonathan’s show Celebrity IOU, wrote, “So sorry to hear this. Sending ❤️.”

Drew did not share additional details about his mother-in-law’s death. Phan, for her part, has not publicly addressed her mother’s passing.

Drew and Phan met in 2010 and began dating shortly after. The couple got engaged in 2016, and their wedding was documented in the 2018 TLC special Property Brothers: Linda and Drew Say I Do. The pair became parents with the birth of their son, Parker, in May 2022. Their family grew again with the birth of their daughter, Piper, in May 2024.

Earlier this week, HGTV announced that Drew and Jonathan’s new show, Property Brothers: Under Pressure, will premiere on Sunday, March 15. The series will see Drew and Scott “guide clients through the ups and downs of the home buying process—from fiercely competitive markets and sticker shock to personal wish lists and tough compromises—when their emotional and financial stakes are at an all-time high” per the show’s official description. “Once the deals are done, Drew and Jonathan will then incorporate stunning, smart and functional design solutions into budget-conscious renovations that create their dream homes.”

Property Brothers: Under Pressure, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 15, 9/8c, HGTV