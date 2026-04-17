HGTV’s Drew Scott Shares Sweet Family Photos From Hometown Trip to Canada

What To Know HGTV’s Drew Scott shared heartfelt family photos from a recent trip to his hometown of Vancouver, Canada.

Scott recently returned to Canada to film his guest appearance on the show Murdoch Mysteries.

Scott’s shared his latest family photos as they continue to grieve the death of his wife Linda Phan’s mother, Barb.

Drew Scott recently took a break from working on the small screen to enjoy some family time in his hometown.

The Property Brothers star shared several sweet photos of his wife, Linda Phan, and their two children, Parker and Piper, from their Canada trip via Instagram on Thursday, April 16. “Throwback to playing tour guide in my hometown and seeing #Vancouver through my kids’ eyes!” he captioned the post.

The upload’s first slide featured a sweet snap of Phan holding her kids’ hands as they stood on a rocky shore. Scott also captured a picturesque video of mountains from a boat, as well as posted photos of his kids on the airplane, watching sea lions as they rested on a buoy, and exploring Vancouver.

“Welcome home!” one fan commented underneath the post. Another added, “Nice photos. Beautiful days.” Someone else shared, “Being from BC is awesome!! Love my province!” Another person gushed, “What an absolutely beautiful and fun trip that you got to have with your amazing family Drew! So many wonderful and lasting memories that you and the kids will have for a lifetime.”

Scott was back in his home country not that long ago to film his guest spot on the Season 19 finale of Murdoch Mysteries, which aired on Monday, April 13. “You never know where life takes you. I was in musical theater as a kid, studied acting as a young adult and then shifted into hosting for almost 20 years,” he wrote alongside behind-the-scenes Instagram photos of himself and the cast .

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott)

“When the chance came to guest star as Cecil Winchester on @cbcmurdoch with my good friend @yannick_bisson, I said yes before they finished the sentence!” Scott added. “This role pushed me in ways I didn’t expect and reminded me why I fell in love with acting in the first place. Thank you to the cast and crew who made me feel at home from day one.”

While Scott and his family enjoyed their time in Canada, they recently experienced heartbreak with the death of Phan’s mother, Barb, earlier this year. “My heart is broken. We have lost one of the most beautiful, kind and selfless people this planet has ever seen,” Drew announced via Instagram on February 5. “Linda’s mom is truly one of a kind and was taken from us far too soon.”

He went on to write, “I feel helpless in trying to comfort Linda and her family but know memories of all the beautiful times with Habu will live on with us forever. You were always there for us and all 10 grandkids. The hardest thing for me is to know we won’t have you here to see Parker and Piper grow into strong and compassionate adults like you. I love you. I miss you.”

Drew — who currently stars on HGTV’s Property Brothers: Under Pressure, with his twin brother, Jonathan Scott — opened up about Barb’s death in an interview with People last month. “It’s very sad. It was very unexpected,” he told the outlet. “Habu — all of the grandkids call her Habu. Her name’s Barb, but that was her nickname. But she was a big part of all ten of the grandkids’ lives, and so very missed.”

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