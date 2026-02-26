HGTV’s Drew Scott Shares Sweet Family Pics From Disney World Trip

What To Know Drew Scott shared heartwarming photos from his family’s recent trip to Disney World.

Scott recently took to Instagram to share a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute for his wife, Linda Phan.

Scott’s recent family outings come shortly after he shared news of his mother-in-law’s death via social media.

Drew Scott and his wife, Linda Phan, are enjoying some quality family time after experiencing a heartbreaking loss.

On Wednesday, February 25, Scott shared several sweet photos from his family’s recent trip to Disney World via Instagram. “Time with family is always magical ❤️,” he captioned the upload, the first slide of which featured a selfie he took with his wife, Linda Phan, in front of the floating mountains located in Animal Kingdom’s Avatar-themed area.

Other slides included Scott and the couple’s daughter, Piper, posing with Winnie-the-Pooh, their son, Parker, meeting Buzz Lightyear, pics of wildlife in the Animal Kingdom park, and Parker standing in front of the Beast’s castle in Magic Kingdom.

“Awww so fun!” Help! I Wrecked My House host Jasmine Roth commented underneath the post. Several fans also gushed over the sweet family photos, with one writing, “Such wonderful and precious moments with your beautiful family Drew! You are so truly blessed! ❤️❤️🥰.” Another added, “Ohana! Hope you guys are good!”

Someone else shared, “Always a special place to have family time!” Another person posted, “What beautiful memories! Here’s to many more.”

Before the Disney World trip, Scott, Phan, and their kids enjoyed a fun day at Universal Studios Orlando. “Oh the place WE’ll go! I proposed to Linda with a Dr. Seuss themed cake of a Seuss character holding the ring,” Scott wrote alongside Instagram photos of his family in the Seuss Landing area of Universal Islands of Adventure on February 17. “Plus, Parker’s favorite holiday movie is The Grinch. So it seemed fitting to take it up a notch at @UniversalOrlando. Good times were had❤️ #UniversalOrlandoResort.”

A few days prior, Scott shared a sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to Phan via Instagram. “Through the good times and the sad. Through the busyness of parenting and stress of work. You have always been my rock,” he wrote. “Thank you for your strength, your patience and your love. I love you more than words can describe❤️❤️ #ValentinesDay.”

The family’s recent outings come less than a month after Scott announced via Instagram that Phan’s mother had passed away. “My heart is broken. We have lost one of the most beautiful, kind and selfless people this planet has ever seen. Linda’s mom is truly one of a kind and was taken from us far too soon,” he shared on February 5. “Thank you Habu for bringing so much light to our lives. Your laugh was infectious and I will always remember our late nights playing your favorite game 四色牌遊戲.”

At the time, Scott said he felt “helpless in trying to comfort Linda and her family but know memories of all the beautiful times with Habu will live on with us forever.”

He concluded the announcement by writing, “You were always there for us and all 10 grandkids. The hardest thing for me is to know we won’t have you here to see Parker and Piper grow into strong and compassionate adults like you. I love you. I miss you❤️.”

Fans and celebrities sent their condolences to the family in the comments, including Drew’s twin brother, Jonathan Scott. “What a loving soul through and through. May we always remember and feel the love she shared,” the Property Brothers star stated.