HGTV’s 2026 lineup has plenty of new and returning shows from Drew and Jonathan Scott.

The brothers began airing new episodes of Celebrity IOU and Don’t Hate Your House With the Property Brothers in December 2025. Fans won’t have to wait too long to see Drew and Jonathan back on the small screen after those series wrap up their latest seasons, as their new show, Property Brothers: Under Pressure, debuts this spring.

Shortly after the show was announced in October 2025, Drew and Jonathan opened up about how fans led to the creation of their latest Property Brothers spinoff. “The new show is another one that our fans were asking for. And it’s the whole process, again, from house hunting, getting that offer in, [to] renovating the house,” Drew told Us Weekly at the time.

He noted, “It’s so interesting to see the different dynamics of families and what they feel. They don’t want to touch their home because they just don’t know where to start, but we come in. They’re under pressure, but we take that pressure off their shoulders and get them in their homes.”

Jonathan, for his part, added, “If we had a room of 100 families that had just purchased or renovated a home and we said, ‘How many of you felt that you were so under pressure that you want to quit the whole process?’ I guarantee you every hand would go up right now because that’s just the state we’re in right now — the cost of renovations, the chaos. So, this is a show that shows the good, the bad, and the ugly.”

Scroll down for everything we know about Property Brothers: Under Pressure so far.

When does Property Brothers: Under Pressure premiere?

The show will make its HGTV debut on Sunday, March 15, at 9/8c.

How many episodes will Property Brothers: Under Pressure Season 1 have?

The series’ debut outing will consist of 14 episodes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Property Brothers 🏡🔨 (@propertybrothers)

What is the premise of Property Brothers: Under Pressure?

“The Scott Brothers will guide clients through the ups and downs of the home buying process—from fiercely competitive markets and sticker shock to personal wish lists and tough compromises—when their emotional and financial stakes are at an all-time high,” the show’s official description reads. “Once the deals are done, Drew and Jonathan will then incorporate stunning, smart and functional design solutions into budget-conscious renovations that create their dream homes.”

What will happen during the Property Brothers: Under Pressure series premiere?

The series premiere will see Drew and Jonathan help a pair of empty nesters who lost everything in the devastating Eaton fire,” per the episode’s description. “After a months-long search, the couple has their sights on a property with an attached rental space in LA’s Highland Park community, but the Brothers will show them other options that might work better for their needs and budget.”

The description continued, “Disappointed after getting outbid on a turnkey house, AJ and Carin will make a winning offer on the original home at a price that allows Drew and Jonathan to incorporate necessary updates. The renovations will include a thoughtfully designed office, an overhauled rental unit featuring a functional kitchenette, a striking tiled bathroom shower and wall-to-wall bedroom storage, and a reimagined backyard with an outdoor kitchen and plenty of seating to entertain.”

What have Drew and Jonathan Scott said about Property Brothers: Under Pressure?

“Our buyers want the perfect house in the ideal location, but many times Jonathan and I have to counsel them on how to best stretch their dollar in this competitive real estate market,” Drew said in a statement about the show. “It can be hard to find something move-in ready, which is why we look for the diamond in the rough that we can turn into an amazing home with the right renovation.”

In a statement of his own, Jonathan added, “We’re very honest and upfront with clients about how challenging the house hunt can be. We encourage them to see past a home’s current state and envision its untapped potential, which can be tough. But when the ideal property pops up, they’ve got to be ready to make an offer and then trust us to create a design that fits their family’s needs.”

Who are the creatives behind Property Brothers: Under Pressure?

In addition to starring, Drew and Jonathan will executive produce the series through their production company, Scott Brothers Entertainment.

Property Brothers: Under Pressure, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 15, 9/8c, HGTV