HGTV’s Drew & Jonathan Scott Celebrate Dad’s 92nd Birthday

Fans sent Jim their own birthday wishes via social media.

Both Drew and Jonathan have honored their father’s Scottish roots through trips abroad and through their musical skills.

Drew and Jonathan Scott took to social media to share love for one of their most beloved family members.

The Property Brothers stars each posted birthday tributes to their father, Jim Scott, via Instagram on Monday, March 2. “92 years of making this planet a better place,” Drew captioned his upload. “Happy birthday to the best dad, grandfather, brother, human I know. Love ya! ❤️.”

The first slide of Drew’s post featured a sweet selfie he took with his dad. Other slides included sweet snaps of Jim spending time with Drew’s two kids, Parker and Piper, whom he shares with his wife, Linda Phan. The last slide featured a picturesque photo of Jim standing on a balcony covered in white flowers.

For his birthday tribute, Jonathan appeared to use AI to transform himself and Jim into everything from cowboys to knights to superheroes, and more. “Felt like celebrating dad’s 92nd birthday with these totally real pics!! 😂,” he jokingly captioned the post.

Fans flooded the comments of both posts with their own birthday wishes for Jim. “Happy Birthday, Mr. Scott! Thank you for raising such wonderful young men,” one person wrote underneath Drew’s upload. “Their kindness and giving to others is a reflection of their parents. 🎉🎂🎉.”

Another added, “92 years young. You look fabulous 🎂🎂.” Someone else shared, “A very happy birthday 🥳, Mr.Scott have a wonderful birthday with your beautiful family.❤️❤️😘🎉🎉🎂.”

Underneath Jonathan’s post, one commenter wrote, “Happy Birthday Mr Scott. You are a delight as are your 3 sons! ♥️♥️♥️.” A separator person posted, “Happy birthday to your dad from Scotland! Tell your dad Aw Ra Best 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿.” A different user shared, “Looking good for 92, Happy Birthday! 🎈.”

Jim and Joanne Scott, 81, share three kids, including Drew and Jonathan, 47, and their older brother,cJ. D. Scott, 49. While the brothers grew up in Canada, their father is actually a Scottish native.

Last summer, Drew and Phan’s parents joined them on a family vacation across Europe, during which they paid a visit to where Jim grew up. “Took my dad back to his home town in Scotland,” Drew captioned an August 2025 Instagram clip from the hometown visit. “I ❤️ Lanark.”

Jonathan, meanwhile, recently celebrated his and his father’s heritage by showing off his bagpipe skills via Instagram. “Celebrating Robert Burns with this gang is my fave 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🥰,” he captioned a February 3 post featuring photos of himself and his fiancée, Zooey Deschanel, dressed in traditional Scottish attire at an event, as well as a clip of himself playing the bagpipes.

During an April 2025 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Drew shared that both he and Jonathan play the bagpipes, but his twin brother does so better. “My dad told me when I was young that girls like musicians. So, I was like, ‘Bagpipes!'” Jonathan joked.