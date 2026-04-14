What To Know HGTV’s Drew Scott guest-starred in the Season 2 finale of Murdoch Mysteries.

Scott opened up about his passion for acting and shared his appreciation for the show’s cast and crew via social media.

Drew is currently starring alongside Jonathan Scott on HGTV’s Property Brothers: Under Pressure.

Drew Scott may best be known for his work on HGTV, but the TV personality also has some impressive acting chops.

The Property Brothers star took a break from reality TV to guest star in the Season 19 finale of the Canadian drama series Murdoch Mysteries, which aired on Monday, April 13. “You never know where life takes you,” he wrote of the role via Instagram. “I was in musical theater as a kid, studied acting as a young adult and then shifted into hosting for almost 20 years.”

Scott continued, “When the chance came to guest star as Cecil Winchester on @cbcmurdoch with my good friend @yannick_bisson, I said yes before they finished the sentence! This role pushed me in ways I didn’t expect and reminded me why I fell in love with acting in the first place.”

He concluded the post by writing, “Thank you to the cast and crew who made me feel at home from day one.”

Scott’s upload featured several behind-the-scenes photos from filming, including snaps of himself with cast members Gwynne Phillips, Paul Sun-Hyung Lee, Elena Juatco, and Yannick Bisson. “We had such a grand time with you Drew!” the show’s official Instagram page commented underneath the post. Scott replied, “Thanks for having me!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Drew Scott (@mrdrewscott)

Fans also congratulated Scott on his latest acting role in the comments section. “Awesome Drew. So glad to see you in another role. Always impressed with your many talents my friend!” one user wrote. Another added, “Drew did an amazing acting job! I love how he said he used to be in real estate.”

Someone else shared, “Saw you on Murdoch mysteries last night. Great job. Love this show.” A different person posted, “You were so good in this episode Drew, maybe an Oscar in your future.” A separate commenter stated, “You were awesome. Already a seasoned actor.”

Drew has appeared in several TV and film projects before he and his twin brother, Jonathan Scott, earned widespread fame as hosts of HGTV’s Property Brothers. In recent years, Drew has acted in the 2025 action movie Love Hurts, lent his voice to animated series such as Rubble & Crew and Builder Brothers’ Dream Factory, and made a cameo in Season 2 of Girls5eva.

Drew previously shared his excitement for his Murdoch Mysteries role in a preview shared by People last month. “He’s sad, he’s looking for change. Maybe he could be the best addition to Murdoch’s team, so maybe he’s gonna come back in the future,” he said of his character, Cecil Winchester. “Maybe he could help Murdoch figure out some of these issues. He’s only lived in New York for six months. It’s an easy move to come to Toronto, why not?”

In a statement, Drew added, “I’ve admired Murdoch Mysteries for years, and getting to step into this world as a character like Cecil Winchester, who is charming and a little dangerous, was a lot of fun.”

Fans can catch more of Drew on his and Jonathan’s latest HGTV series, Property Brothers: Under Pressure, in which the brothers help clients “through the ups and downs of the home buying process,” per the show’s description.

Property Brothers: Under Pressure, Sundays, 9/8c, HGTV