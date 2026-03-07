Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy Update: FBI Investigates Mysterious Wi-Fi Disruption

What To Know

  • The FBI is investigating the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, who has been missing from her Tucson, Arizona, home for over a month.
  • Authorities are probing a mysterious internet outage and loss of Ring camera footage in the neighborhood on the night Nancy vanished.
  • Multiple ransom notes have surfaced, and Savannah Guthrie has offered a $1 million reward for information leading to her mother’s return.

Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie‘s mom, Nancy Guthrie, is still missing more than one month since she disappeared from her Tucson, Arizona, home — and the FBI is now investigating a mysterious Wi-Fi disruption.

On Thursday, March 5, investigators were seen investigating a home west of the 84-year-old’s Catalina Foothills neighborhood. One neighbor told NewsNation that his Ring camera history was “not available” from the night Nancy disappeared. Meanwhile, other neighbors told the outlet that the FBI also questioned  them about an “internet service disruption” on February 1.

NewsNation’s Brian Entin also reported via X on March 6 that there might have been an “internet outage” on the night Nancy went missing.

In another post, Entin showed how close the Ring cameras that experienced disruptions were to Nancy’s residence.

“This is the distance from where the ring cameras that went offline are located in relation to Nancy Guthrie’s house,” he wrote alongside a video shared via X. “It is open desert in between. You can see the roof of Nancy’s house when I zoom in.”

A former FBI agent recently speculated about a device seen in the suspect’s pocket in video footage from Nancy’s Nest camera on her front porch. Tracy Walder couldn’t confirm for sure what it was. However, he said it could have been a walkie-talkie or a signal jammer.

On February 1, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) embarked on a search for Savannah’s mother after she was last seen on January 31 at her home. Multiple alleged ransom notes surfaced, and Savannah and her siblings published several videos to their mom’s captor(s). The Today journalist most recently offered a $1 million reward for information leading to the return of Nancy.

Those with information on the case are encouraged to call the Pima County Sheriff’s Office at (520) 351-4900.

