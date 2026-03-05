Nancy Guthrie Cops Know Who Owns the Glove They Found: What DNA Tests Showed

What To Know DNA from a glove found near Nancy Guthrie’s home was matched to a local restaurant worker, who has been ruled out as a suspect.

The glove, similar to those worn by the masked individual seen on doorbell footage, was discovered two miles from Nancy’s home.

Investigators continue to analyze other DNA evidence, with additional gloves sent to a Florida lab for further testing.

Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos has revealed that DNA from a glove found near Nancy Guthrie‘s home in Tucson, Arizona, was traced to a nearby restaurant worker.

Last month, two weeks after Nancy was reported missing, investigators discovered a glove two miles from her home. The glove appeared similar to those worn by the masked individual caught on Nancy’s doorbell camera footage on the night of her presumed abduction.

The glove was tested for DNA, and previous reports confirmed there were no matches in the FBI database. However, Nanos recently told local outlet KVOA that investigators had found a DNA match to a local restaurant employee, though this person was ruled out of having been involved in Nancy’s disappearance.

“There was some talk and discussion that it was police officers out in the field just discarding [the gloves], that is so far from the truth,” Nanos told the outlet. “We knew that at that time, we believed wholeheartedly that those gloves belonged to a restaurant, and guess what? The owner of the glove, we found working at a restaurant across the street.”

Nanos added, “It has nothing to do with the case.” He didn’t specify the name of the restaurant or whether investigators questioned the glove owner.

The official Pima County Sheriff’s Department X account reiterated Nanos’ statement on Wednesday (March 4), writing, “Black gloves found about 2 miles from Nancy Guthrie’s home were traced through DNA to a local restaurant employee. That individual is not part of this investigation. Lab analysis on other DNA evidence remains ongoing.”

Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today’s Savannah Guthrie, has missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home in Tucson, Arizona. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor.

Nanos told KVOA that other gloves have been sent to a Florida lab for DNA testing, which could provide different results. “It’s a challenge because we know we have DNA, but now we have to deal with that mixture and how we’re going to separate it,” he explained.