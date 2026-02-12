Nancy Guthrie Masked Suspect Video Has Giveaway Clues, Says FBI Expert

What To Know A retired FBI agent highlighted several amateur mistakes made by the masked suspect in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance.

Gagliano noted the suspect’s unusual way of carrying a weapon and choice to approach the front door.

Authorities found a black glove near the scene, which could provide crucial DNA evidence.

A former FBI special agent has said that the suspected kidnapper in the Nancy Guthrie disappearance made several amateur mistakes that could lead to their undoing.

Speaking to Fox and Friends on Thursday (February 12), retired FBI supervisory special agent James Gagliano pointed to telltale signs in the recently released doorbell camera footage taken outside Nancy’s home in Tucson, Arizona. The video showed an armed individual wearing a ski mask, latex gloves, and a backpack, tampering with the doorbell camera.

Gagliano said the way the suspect was carrying the weapon suggested inexperience. “It does not look like a trained assassin or somebody who’s been doing this a long time,” he said, per the New York Post. “I look at the gun, I’ve never, ever seen somebody carry a weapon that way. I carried a weapon in the service of my country for 33 years. I have never seen somebody carry it that way.”

He continued, “This looks like it was thrown together either last minute or the person got a holster from one person and the weapon from somebody else.”

Gagliano also expressed surprise that the suspect approached the front of the house. “There are multiple points of entry that you could get into very easily,” he shared. “In the back of the house, there is a door that’s got like nine panel window panes in it, and you could have easily broken one panel, reached in your hand, unlocked the door and gone in with nobody noticing.”

“It really boggles the mind,” he added.

Pima County authorities believe Nancy, the 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie, may have been abducted or kidnapped from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on January 31.

On Wednesday (February 11), the Post shared photos of authorities recovering a black glove from desert shrubbery in Nancy’s suburb. Gagliano said this discovery could be a “margin of victory” for investigators, who continue to search for Nancy.

“If the gloves come back to this person, if there’s DNA on it and they ultimately be the item that undoes him,” the ex-FBI agent stated. “Who commits a crime, a violent crime, abducts somebody and then drops off clues 1.3 miles from the house?”