Nancy Guthrie Case: Police Say No DNA Matches On Glove Found Near Home

What To Know Police confirmed that no DNA matches were found in the FBI database from a glove discovered two miles from missing Nancy Guthrie’s home.

The glove, believed to match one worn by a masked suspect seen on doorbell camera footage, contained an unknown male DNA profile.

Despite the lack of DNA matches, authorities emphasized that the investigation remains active and they are continuing to pursue leads.

As the search continues for Nancy Guthrie, authorities in Pima County, Arizona, have confirmed that no DNA matches were found on a glove discovered two miles from Guthrie’s home in Tucson, Arizona.

The 84-year-old mother of Today host Savannah Guthrie has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted or kidnapped from her home. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect, shared a description of the potential abductor, and gathered possible DNA evidence.

A potential break in the case came last week when law enforcement discovered a glove in desert shrubbery about two miles from Guthrie’s home. The black glove appeared to match one worn by the masked individual seen in the doorbell camera footage and contained an unknown male DNA profile.

However, on Tuesday (February 17), Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told Fox News that no matches were found in the FBI’s DNA database after the sample was analyzed. Nanos also said DNA recovered from Guthrie’s home (different from the DNA on the glove) didn’t match any records in the FBI database.

“We’re hopeful that we’re always getting closer, but the news now, I think, is we had heard this morning that, of course, the DNA on the glove that was found two miles away was submitted for CODIS. And I just heard that, CODIS had no hits,” Nanos told the outlet.

The sheriff’s department later confirmed the news on X, writing, “The DNA that was submitted to CODIS was from the set of gloves found 2 miles away. It did not trigger a match in CODIS & did not match DNA found at the property. The DNA found at the property is being analyzed & further testing needs to be done as part of the investigation.”

Despite this setback, Nanos told NBC News that the case is not “cold.”

“As long as we have the ability to chase a lead, it’s not cold,” he said on Tuesday evening. “We’re not going to give up. We’re going to find Nancy, and we’re going to find out who did this.”