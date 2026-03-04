What To Know Kelly Ripa expressed her love and longing for her daughter Lola, who recently missed Ripa’s 25th anniversary celebration on Live With Kelly and Mark.

Lola has lived in London since graduation college in 2023.

Both Lola and Ripa’s son Joaquin missed her Live anniversary, while her eldest son, Michael, joined her in person on her special day.

Kelly Ripa may enjoy being an empty nester, but she still misses having her children close by.

Ripa shares her three kids — Michael, Lola, and Joaquin — with her husband and Live With Kelly and Mark cohost, Mark Consuelos. While the couple’s sons still reside in the U.S., Lola moved to London shortly after graduating from New York University in 2023.

Lola gave fans a glimpse into her life via Instagram on Sunday, March 1, captioning a series of candid photos by writing, “#today 🛼.” The post’s slides featured a selfie of Lola, a snap of her pink and green shoes, her and her friends’ matching phone cases, and a photo she took while wearing a gel face mask.

Among the post’s commenters was Ripa, who expressed her desire to spend time with her daughter. “Wish we were together ❤️❤️❤️,” Ripa wrote underneath the post.

Ripa’s comment comes nearly two weeks after Lola missed out on her 25th anniversary on Live celebration. Michael, however, did appear on the February 20 episode and explained why neither of his siblings could be there in person.

“You might have noticed, Lola and Joaquin aren’t here. They settled and they sent me,” Michael joked. “Lola’s in London. Joaquin is rehearsing for Broadway. But they did send some messages for you.”

In her video message, Lola stated, “Hi, Mommy! I wanted to congratulate you on 25 years at Live. That is insane. I’m so proud of the life that you’ve made for yourself and for Michael, [Joaquin], and me and Dad. We really wouldn’t have anything without you, and I think a lot of people would agree with me that there would be a lot of less joy in this world without you and your pretty face on the air every day. I’m not joking. I’m so proud of you. Congratulations.”

Joaquin, meanwhile, filmed his message while coming home from a day of rehearsal for Death of a Salesman on Broadway. (Joaquin and Mark will both make their Broadway debuts in Death of a Salesman and Fallen Angels, respectively, this spring.)

“Hey, Mom. Wow, 25 years. You might be wondering where I am. I’m currently in your home,” Joaquin stated, getting laughter from Live‘s audience. “Just got back from rehearsal for Death of a Salesman, opening April 9, and feeling really [tired]. I’ll make myself at home here,” he said before jumping into bed.

He concluded, “Yeah, love you, proud of you, and here’s to 25 more!”

Michael, for his part, congratulated Ripa on her career accomplishment by gifting her a bouquet of yellow flowers. When asked to share his favorite Live memories, Michael stated, “There’s so many, but if I had to narrow it down to just a handful, I’d say the swamp tour in Louisiana where I threw the snake on you. That was pretty good. That was pretty awesome. You also almost jumped out of the boat, which is pretty funny. The cooking segments, all the family holiday specials we did together, and the cherry on top, winning the golden wiener.”

Ripa was grateful that her eldest child could join her on her special day. “I’m just looking at you, and I’m like, ‘I can’t believe you’re here,’” she gushed. “It’s such a nice surprise.”

