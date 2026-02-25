Kelly Ripa Celebrates Son Joaquin’s Birthday With Sweet Throwback Photos

What To Know Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated their son Joaquin’s 23rd birthday with a heartfelt Instagram post and nostalgic throwback photos.

Joaquin, who will make his Broadway debut in Death of a Salesman this spring, received birthday well-wishes from celebrities and fans.

Ripa detailed Joaquin’s funny birth story on Live With Kelly and Mark.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ youngest son is celebrating another year around the sun.

The couple took to Instagram on Tuesday, February 24, to celebrate their son Joaquin’s 23rd birthday. “Happy birthday to the Broadway bound newborn who is 23 years old today!” Ripa captioned the joint post. “We love you Joaquin, you are a bright light in this world! 🎉🎉🎉🎉🎂🎂🎂🎂⭐️⭐️⭐️⭐️.”

In the comments, Consuelos wrote, “We love you son. So proud of you. Enjoy your day!!!!🎉🎈🎂.” Joaquin thanked his parents by posting several red heart emojis in the comments section.

Ripa’s post included several throwback photos of Joaquin over the years. The upload’s first slide featured a snap of Ripa and Mark with Joaquin at his baptism. Other pics included a young Michael and Lola Consuelos cuddling with baby Joaquin, Joaquin jokingly handcuffing himself to Ripa, and Joaquin and Mark’s dad, Saul Consuelos, posing for a funny photo with underwear on their heads.

The post’s last few slides featured more recent shots from Joaquin’s time wrestling at the University of Michigan. (Joaquin graduated from college in May 2025.)

Celebrities and fans sent their own birthday wishes to Joaquin in the post’s comments. “Happy Birthday Quino!❤️,” wrote Andy Cohen, while Lisa Rinna shared multiple red heart emojis. “Happy birthday!!!🎊🎂🎁🎉,” Kandi Burruss wrote. Rita Wilson, meanwhile, said she was “so excited” for Joaquin’s upcoming Broadway debut in the play Death of a Salesman.

A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa)

“Happy Birthday Joaquin!!! 💙💙,” one fan commented. Another wrote, “@joaquinconsuelos you couldn’t be more the perfect mix of your parents if you tried! Happy Birthday! 🎈.”

Someone else shared, “Happy birthday to the newborn baby boy !! Have a wonderful day 🙌🎂.” A different person posted, “I love this family ❤️you guys are so relatable. Wonderful to see great parenting.”

Kelly celebrated Joaquin’s birthday on Tuesday’s episode of Live With Kelly and Mark by sharing his birth story. Knowing she had a planned C-section scheduled, Ripa said she arrived for the procedure with her “hair blown out” and her “nails done.”

“He met me looking like a normal person,” she quipped. “His siblings met me looking like a wild animal that had been through something.”

Joaquin recently appeared on Live via video message during Ripa’s 25th anniversary celebration episode on Friday, February 20. “Hey, Mom. Wow, 25 years. You might be wondering where I am. I’m currently in your home,” he said in the clip, earning some laughs from the show’s audience. “Just got back from rehearsal for Death of a Salesman, opening April 9, and feeling really [tired]. I’ll make myself at home here.”

Joaquin proceeded to jump into what appeared to be Ripa and Consuelos’ bed. “Yeah, love you, proud of you, and here’s to 25 more!” he quipped.

Joaquin will hit the stage around the same time Mark will make his own Broadway debut in the play Fallen Angels, which opens on April 19.

