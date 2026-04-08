What To Know Kelly Ripa made a surprising confession related to her husband Mark Consuelos’ Broadway debut in the play Fallen Angels.

On Live With Kelly and Mark, Ian McKellen revealed he recently saw Consuelos’ performance in the play, which opens later this month.

Consuelos and Ripa’s youngest son, Joaquin, is also making his Broadway debut in the revival of Death of a Salesman.

UPDATE (4/8/26 at 10:18 a.m. ET): Kelly Ripa finally saw Mark Consuelos hit the Broadway stage.

Ripa attended a performance of Fallen Angels on Broadway just one day after admitting she had yet to see the show. “I had a big night last night, everyone. I went to the theater. The Roundabout Theatre Company, the Todd Haimes Theatre, specifically,” she shared on the Wednesday, April 8, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. “I saw my beloved husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos, in Fallen Angels last night.”

Ripa joked that she was “hurt” that Consuelos didn’t sign her Playbill the night prior. He made it up to her by signing it on the show. Ripa praised his performance as he did so, stating, “You did not lie to me when you said, ‘You’re gonna love it.’ It’s my cup of tea. It’s just laughter from the moment you are taken back in time. The set is so glamorous. The costuming is perfect. Kelli O’Hara and Rose Byrne are so unbearably funny. They are geniuses. Their talent is so extraordinary.”

Consuelos gave a special shout-out to his costar Tracee Chimo, after which Ripa added, “Oh, my gosh! The housekeeper, she is a revelation. And I laughed for 90 minutes, and then, enters the thrilling — they talk about your character for the entirety [of the show.]”

In Fallen Angels, O’Hara and Byrne play two women who have an affair with the same man, played by Consuelos. On Live, both he and Ripa joked that his character is like the titular shark from Jaws, as he is talked about throughout the show before making his grand entrance.

“You show up, and I forget how unbelievably funny you are. You are amazing,” Ripa gushed before joking, “If you didn’t have two shows today, you may have gotten lucky.”

During the conversation, Consuelos noted that most of his castmates don’t like to know when celebrities are in the audience, though he assumed letting them know Ripa would be there wouldn’t throw them off. He was mistaken after the news shook up the play’s director, Scott Ellis, who previously worked with Ripa on the sitcom Hope & Faith.

“I was like, ‘Hey, Scott. Do you want to know who’s coming tonight?’ And he goes, ‘No. No I don’t.’ I said, ‘Even if it’s Kelly?’” Consuelos stated. “And he went, ‘You can’t… you just did it! You just told me!’”

Regardless, Consuelos said Ellis and the cast were “so excited” to see Ripa at the show. “Yeah, it was great. It was just great. It was thrilling,” she said.

Earlier in the episode Ripa revealed that Ellis called her about the play several months prior. “[He] calls me and says, ‘Kelly, listen. I’m doing a play. It’s a Noël Coward play. It’s a little-known play from the 1920s, and it’s a comedy,'” she shared. “And I’m like, ‘Yes, yes!’ And he goes, ‘Do you have Mark’s cellphone, because I think he’d be perfect for this play.’ And I said, ‘Oh, yes. I have it somewhere.’”

ORIGINAL STORY (4/6/26 at 1:31 p.m. ET):

Mark Consuelos is currently in his second week of preview performances for the Broadway play Fallen Angels. However, one important person has yet to see him on stage.

Ian McKellen stopped by the Monday, April 6, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark to promote his new movie, The Christophers. During the interview, McKellen told Kelly Ripa, “You know, I went to see [Mark] in his play!”

Ripa said it was “very exciting” that McKellen got to watch Consuelos in the show, especially since she has yet to see it. “I’m going this week. I haven’t seen it yet,” she revealed. “So I’m going this week to see it.”

McKellen went on to ask Ripa, “Has he not told you the plot?” After the host said she’s aware of the play’s story, McKellen quipped that Consuelos’ role is “very, very saucy.”

Fallen Angels, which officially opens on April 19, stars Rose Byrne and Kelli O’Hara as two married women who have an affair with the same man, played by Consuelos. The cast also includes Tracee Chimo, Christopher Fitzgerald, and Aasif Mandvi.

Mark is making his Broadway debut at the same time as his and Ripa’s youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, who is currently starring in the revival of Death of a Salesman, which opens on April 9. While Ripa has seemingly waited to see Mark’s show by choice, she previously revealed that Joaquin prohibited her from attending his first performance.

“I said to him, ‘I want to come to first preview.’ And he said, ‘Mom, no.’ And I was like, ‘Why?’ And he’s like, ‘It’s previews. Just wait ‘til opening night,’” she explained on the March 9 episode of Live. “And I was like, ‘I don’t want to wait ‘til opening night. I’d like to see a preview and then go to opening night.’ But I respected his wishes.”

Just one day later, Ripa revealed via her Instagram Story that she was in the audience of that night’s show. “I didn’t ask for permission. I just went,” she said during Live‘s March 11 episode. “I’m like, ‘You know what? I’m a ticket buyer, too, and I’m going.’”

Ripa went on to state that Mark “undersold” to her just how good Joaquin was in the show. “It was unbelievable. It’s unbelievable,” she gushed. “The entire production is incredible, and just to see Joaquin up there, it took my breath away, took my breath away.”

On Monday’s episode of Live, Mark revealed to McKellen that several of his costars were jealous that the actor paid him a backstage visit. “They saw that I posted a photo with you backstage, and they were like, ‘You know Ian McKellen?’ And I said, ‘I know a friend of his [Gary Janetti] very well,’” he explained. “And they said, ‘Well, what did he say about the show?’ I said, ‘He liked it.’ And then they said, ‘Did he say anything else?’ I was like, ‘No.’”

McKellen reacted to Mark’s story by sharing, “Well, if they’d asked me, I would have told them.” The actor also said he was happy that Fallen Angels was still as good as it was when playwright Noël Coward wrote it 100 years ago.

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