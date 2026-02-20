‘Live’: Michael Consuelos Surprises Mom Kelly Ripa During 25th Anniversary Celebration

What To Know Kelly Ripa’s eldest son, Michael Consuelos, surprised her during her 25th anniversary episode of ABC’s Live With Kelly and Mark.

The special episode featured heartfelt video messages from Ripa’s children, Lola and Joaquin, as well as appearances from friends, colleagues, and a commemorative painting created live in the studio.

Ripa expressed deep gratitude to her family, her husband and cohost, Mark Consuelos, the show’s team, and the audience.

Kelly Ripa celebrated her 25th anniversary on ABC’s Live with her loved ones by her side, including her son Michael Consuelos.

“You know, you aren’t the only one around here celebrating 25 years being on this show. Please welcome our son, Michael Consuelos,” Mark Consuelos announced at the top of the show’s Friday, February 20, episode. Upon walking on the set, Michael presented his mom with a bouquet of yellow flowers. “These are for me? Thank you!” Ripa remarked, while Michael joked, “I stole them from the green room.”

As Mark pointed out, Michael was just 4 years old when Ripa began hosting Live with the late Regis Philbin in 2001. “There’s so many, but if I had to narrow it down to just a handful, I’d say the swamp tour in Louisiana where I threw the snake on you. That was pretty good. That was pretty awesome,” Michael said of his favorite memories on the show. “You also almost jumped out of the boat, which is pretty funny. The cooking segments, all the family holiday specials we did together, and the cherry on top, winning the golden wiener.”

Ripa, for her part, was very appreciative that her son joined her for her big day. “I’m just looking at you, and I’m like, ‘I can’t believe you’re here.’ It’s such a nice surprise,” she gushed.

Michael then introduced a video package featuring clips of the family’s biggest moments on the show over the years, including Ripa’s on-air announcements of her pregnancies with daughter Lola and son Joaquin, as well as her introducing her newborns to viewers. The package included clips of the family’s Halloween costumes, cooking segments, and clips of Mark cohosting with Ripa before he took over as her permanent cohost in 2023.

After the package, Michael surprised Ripa with video messages from Lola and Joaquin. “Hi, Mommy! I wanted to congratulate you on 25 years at Live. That is insane. I’m so proud of the life that you’ve made for yourself and for Michael, [Joaquin], and me and Dad,” said Lola, who currently resides in London. “We really wouldn’t have anything without you, and I think a lot of people would agree with me that there would be a lot of less joy in this world without you and your pretty face on the air every day. I’m not joking. I’m so proud of you. Congratulations.”

Joaquin, meanwhile, filmed his video while returning from a day of rehearsal for Death of a Salesman on Broadway. “Hey, Mom. Wow, 25 years. You might be wondering where I am. I’m currently in your home,” he said, prompting laughter from the show’s audience. “Just got back from rehearsal for Death of a Salesman, opening April 9, and feeling really [tired]. I’ll make myself at home here.”

After jumping into bed, Joaquin added, “Yeah, love you, proud of you, and here’s to 25 more!”

In addition to Michael, Ripa’s 25th anniversary episode featured special appearances from Jerry O’Connell, David Muir, and former Live executive producer Art Moore. Performance painter David Garibaldi also created an original painting of Ripa in the show’s studio. Other video packages highlighted Ripa’s biggest moments on the show, from her impressive Halloween costumes to memorable celebrity interviews to discussing difficult topics and world events.

Ripa concluded the episode by giving a toast with her loved ones. “When I joined this show, I honestly did not believe I would be here longer than three years. I really didn’t. But it really is the family and the group of people — many of whom you will never see — that make this show what it is,” she stated. “And really, ultimately, the thing that makes this show what it is is all of you, our audience, both in-house and at home, who let us into your houses, your breakfast tables, your living room, every day for year after year after year. And in this day and age, that is so rare. And I just want to say to everybody here, thank you, from the bottom of my heart.”

She went on to praise her partnership with Mark, stating, “You brought something to us all that we didn’t know that we were missing, which was your love, your warmth, and your, just, overall zeal for life. And I feel like I did when I joined the show 25 years ago every day since you’ve been here, and I really appreciate it.”

