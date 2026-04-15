‘Live’: How Mark Consuelos Talked Kelly Ripa out of a Dramatic Appearance Change

What To Know On Live With Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa revealed the cosmetic procedure she once considered undergoing.

Mark Consuelos recalled how he convinced Ripa not to go through with the dramatic look change.

The couple also celebrated the first anniversary of filming live in their new studio.

Kelly Ripa nearly sported a different look on daytime TV.

Ripa made a surprising confession during the Wednesday, April 15, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark. “Remember when I toyed with getting a nose ring? Do you remember?” she asked her husband and co-host, Mark Consuelos. “There was a moment in my life, like, 15 years ago, maybe 20 years ago.”

Consuelos noted that getting a nose ring was something Ripa talked about “for a long time.” She added, “I talked about it. I started drawing little dots on my nose of where I would put it. Then, I started putting little stick-on rhinestones on my nose to see how it would look.”

Ripa said Consuelos convinced her to wear the stick-on rhinestones until she grew “sick” of the look. She went on to mention a recent news report about a woman who developed a cough after her missing nose ring got stuck in her lungs.

“See, I was good. As a husband, when I said to you, ‘Maybe wear the rhinestone and see how it goes for a while…’ The other husbands out there are like, ‘I want you to do what makes you happy. And if that makes you happy…’” Consuelos stated. “But sometimes, I just walk over to the edge of the cliff. And I walk with you, [like,] ‘Let’s walk to the edge. Let’s walk to the edge, and then, you’ll make your decision.’ And that’s what I was doing.”

Ripa appreciated how Consuelos navigated her decision-making process. “You didn’t say, ‘Don’t do it.’ ‘Cause if you say, ‘Don’t do it,’ that triggers a response in me to immediately do it,” she quipped. “But you didn’t say, ‘Go, girl!’ You do you! Be on your journey!’”

Consuelos explained, “I walked to the edge, and I [said], ‘What’s the worst that could happen? Well, you could have a nose ring in your lung.’ And that’s what I did.”

Ripa wrapped up the conversation by thanking Consuelos for ultimately influencing her decision. “I love you for that,” she gushed.

The pair’s discussion occurred during a fun week on Live. The couple kicked off the week by celebrating the opening night of the youngest son Joaquin Consuelos‘ Broadway play, Death of a Salesman. “When your child says, ‘I’m gonna go to drama school,’ you think to yourself, ‘Oh, my god. We have failed as parents.’ And so, to get any job was, like, inconceivable to us,” Ripa joked on the show’s Monday, April 13, episode. “I mean, we were just like, ‘You’re going to have to get a job.’ And then, he books a Broadway show, and it was just, like, remarkable for us to watch.”

On Wednesday, the duo also celebrated the first anniversary of filming Live in the show’s new studio. Consuelos, for his part, recalled correctly guessing that the crew would need more than two weeks to complete the new studio after seeing the construction progress in person.

“About a week into our break, [Michael Gelman called] and he’s like, ‘Listen, it’s gonna be an extra week.’ I’m like, ‘Are you saying that we have to take an extra week of vacation?’ And he said, ‘Yes,’” he shared. “[It was] the biggest acting of my life, was not to just rejoice. I didn’t say, ‘I told you so.’ I’m like, ‘OK, we’ll be fine. I think we’ll make it.’ But it was well worth the wait. This place is beautiful.”

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