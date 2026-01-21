‘Live’: Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Announce Son Joaquin’s Broadway Debut

What To Know On Live With Kelly and Mark, Kelly Ripa announced that both Mark Consuelos and their youngest son, Joaquin, will make their Broadway debuts this spring.

2026 is shaping up to be an exciting year for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos‘ family.

On the Wednesday, January 21, episode of Live With Kelly and Mark, Ripa announced that both Consuelos and their youngest son, Joaquin, will be making their Broadway debuts this spring. “You see this man right here, Mark Consuelos, cohost of this here talk show? He’s going to Broadway. That’s right,” Ripa excitedly shared. “He’s going to be starring in Fallen Angels by Noël Coward, directed by the great Scott Ellis, starring the incredible Rose Byrne and Kelli O’Hara.”

Consuelos said that the news didn’t become “official in my mind” until they decided to announce it on Live. “I started sweating,” he joked. Ripa quipped, “Is the anxiety kicking in? Because when you agreed to do it months ago, my anxiety kicked in.”

Performing on Broadway has been a longtime career goal for Consuelos. “I love getting on stage. It’s been years since I’ve had a chance to do it because of travel and living here in New York City,” he stated. “I’m anchored here, now. I’m pretty much anchored here, [Michael] Gelman. I’m trapped. So, I thought it’d be a good idea.”

Ripa hilariously poked fun at her husband’s upcoming busy schedule, stating, “I can’t wait ‘til you start doing this show and eight shows a week.”

In addition to Consuelos’ theater news, Ripa went on to reveal that Joaquin, 22, “is also going to be on Broadway in Death of a Salesman at basically the same time.” Consuelos joked, “We’re going up against each other.” (The couple also share son Michael, 28, and daughter Lola, 24.)

Ripa said she is going to be seeing “hella theater” when Consuelos and Joaquin’s shows premiere later this year. “Every night, I’m going to have this choice, like, ‘Who do I see tonight? Do I go see my husband, or do I go see my beloved son?’” she said.

While Consuelos said Ripa should prioritize watching Joaquin perform over him, he suggested that she can see one show as a matinee and the other in the evening.

Consuelos will begin preview performances of Fallen Angels starting March 27. The play will run at the Todd Haimes Theatre from April 19 through June 7. Death of a Salesman begins previews on March 6 and will open at the Winter Garden Theatre on April 9.

Joaquin will make his Broadway debut alongside big names such as Nathan Lane, Laurie Metcalf, and Christopher Abbott. The production will be directed by Joe Mantello.

Death of a Salesman will mark Joaquin’s first professional acting gig since graduating from the University of Michigan’s School of Drama in May 2025. Joaquin is also set to appear in the upcoming Greg Berlanti TV pilot Foster Dade alongside Matt Bomer, Sam Trammell, Heather Burns, Jack Alldridge, Chloe East, and more.

