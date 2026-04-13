Kelly Ripa & Mark Consuelos Celebrate Son Joaquin’s Broadway Play Opening Night

What To Know Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos celebrated their son Joaquin’s Broadway debut in the revival of Death of a Salesman.

The couple continued to celebrate their son’s career milestone on Live With Kelly and Mark.

Ripa called it “remarkable” for Joaquin to book a Broadway show as his first professional acting gig.

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are feeling like proud parents after their youngest son, Joaquin Consuelos, officially opened his first Broadway show.

Joaquin is among the star-studded cast of the Broadway revival of Death of a Salesman, which had its opening night on Thursday, April 9. “Scenes from opening night of the brilliant @salesmanonbroadway directed by the incomparable Joe Mantello,” Ripa captioned photos from the show’s opening night party via Instagram on Friday, April 10. “Congratulations to the entire cast and crew on this astonishing revival, and to @joaquinconsuelos on your broadway debut!”

Ripa’s post featured several photos of herself and Mark with Joaquin at the opening night celebration. Ripa also snapped photos of the show’s Playbill, including Joaquin’s cast bio, as well as a snap of her “opening night party pass.”

Mark hopped in the post’s comments, writing, “Surreal moment.. so proud.” Live With Kelly and Mark executive producer Michael Gelman added, “Congrats to Joaquin! He was amazing, along with the entire cast and production!”

Other celebs shared their congratulations, including Jennifer Lopez, who posted two clapping hands emojis. “So major!” wrote Jennifer Garner, while Hilarie Burton said, “This is incredible!!!! So happy for you guys and for your son’s success!!! Can’t wait to see this show. Xoxox.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Ripa (@kellyripa)

Marisol Nichols shared, “I so want to come to NY just to see this!” Carrie Ann Inaba posted, “How cool! Congratulations!” Lisa Rinna added, “WOWOWOW CONGRATS PROUD MOMMA AND DAD!!!”

Ripa and Mark opened up about Joaquin’s major career moment on the Monday, April 13, episode of Live. “When your child says, ‘I’m gonna go to drama school,’ you think to yourself, ‘Oh, my god. We have failed as parents.’ And so, to get any job was, like, inconceivable to us,” Ripa joked. “I mean, we were just like, ‘You’re going to have to get a job.’ And then, he books a Broadway show, and it was just, like, remarkable for us to watch.”

Ripa pointed out that it has taken Mark 30-plus years in the industry to make his Broadway debut in Fallen Angels, which opens on April 19. Ripa noted that it’s “remarkable” Joaquin was able to achieve such a feat as his first professional acting gig.

Mark said it was “cool” to see Joaquin “operate around a premiere party.” Kelly, meanwhile, joked that Joaquin gave her “strict parameters” to follow. “He’s like, ‘Why are you going?’ I go, ‘’Cause everybody invited to opening night is invited to the party. It’s sort of, like, part [of it]. It just comes with the ticket,’” she quipped. “And he’s like, ‘Alright. Well, when you get there, you know, just be cool.’”

She continued, “We were so cool! I thought we were pretty cool. We left him mostly alone. I mean, I did hug him, and I was like, ‘I’m so proud of you. Congratulations.’ He was like, ‘Alright. Okay.’ Meanwhile, everybody else was allowed to hug him and tell him how proud they were all night, and that was fine.”

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