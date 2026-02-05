HGTV’s Jonathan Scott Reveals Hidden Musical Talent

What To Know Jonathan Scott surprised fans by showcasing his bagpipe-playing skills in traditional Scottish attire at a family event.

Both Jonathan and his brother Drew have a strong musical background, having released singles and performed together.

HGTV recently announced the premiere date of Jonathan and Drew’s new home renovation show, Property Brothers: Under Pressure.

Jonathan Scott may best be known for his home renovation skills, but he’s also a talented musician.

While attending a recent event with his fiancée, Zooey Deschanel, and his parents, Jim and Joanne Scott, Jonathan showed off his bagpipe-playing skills while dressed in traditional Scottish attire, complete with a kilt.

“Celebrating Robert Burns with this gang is my fave 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿🥰,” he captioned a Tuesday, January 3, Instagram post featuring photos from the event and a clip of his bagpipe performance.

Fans praised Jonathan’s skills in the post’s comments. “Magnificent!!!! You are all beautiful and so is your playing the bagpipes Jonathan!❤️,” one person wrote. Another added, “Wow😍😍stunning dress and so beautiful that you play Amazing Grace 😍😍👏👏👍❤️.”

Someone else gushed, “OMG! What an absolutely beautiful family custom Jonathan! You did such a wonderful job playing the bagpipes, and you all looked like Scottish Royality! What an absolute blessing it is that you and your beautiful family can share in this wonderful tradition Jonathan! ❤️❤️👏🥰.”

A different user commented, “Wonderful job playing! Your mom and dad look like royalty.” A separate person posted, “Is there ANYTHING you can’t do???”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Silver Scott (@jonathanscott)

During an April 2025 appearance on The Jennifer Hudson Show, Drew Scott revealed that both he and Jonathan play the bagpipes, but only one of them does it “well.” Jonathan went on to share how he first decided to learn how to play the bagpipes, sharing, “My dad told me when I was young that girls like musicians. So, I was like, ‘Bagpipes!'”

Jonathan and Drew have also released a number of singles over the years. “We come from a musical family. We were in the church choir. We even Billboard charted with one of our songs that we wrote years back, 10 years ago,” Drew said during a December 2025 appearance on Jennifer Hudson‘s talk show.

Jonathan went on to joke, “It’s true. People are like, ‘You’re full of s***.'” The brothers proceeded to show off their vocal chops by singing Christmas carols with Hudson.

One day after Jonathan shared his bagpipe video, HGTV announced that his and Drew’s upcoming show, Property Brothers: Under Pressure, will officially premiere on Sunday, March 15.

“The Scott Brothers will guide clients through the ups and downs of the home buying process—from fiercely competitive markets and sticker shock to personal wish lists and tough compromises—when their emotional and financial stakes are at an all-time high,” the show’s official description reads. “Once the deals are done, Drew and Jonathan will then incorporate stunning, smart and functional design solutions into budget-conscious renovations that create their dream homes.”

In a statement about the series, Jonathan said, “We’re very honest and upfront with clients about how challenging the house hunt can be. We encourage them to see past a home’s current state and envision its untapped potential, which can be tough. But when the ideal property pops up, they’ve got to be ready to make an offer and then trust us to create a design that fits their family’s needs.”

Property Brothers: Under Pressure, Series Premiere, Sunday, March 15, 9/8c, HGTV