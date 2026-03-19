Ex-FBI Agent Analyzes Nancy Guthrie Suspect’s Tattoo & Possible Mexican Gang Links

What To Know Retired FBI agent Jonathan Gilliam cautioned against drawing conclusions from the suspect’s tattoo in the Nancy Guthrie case.

Gilliam acknowledged that the tattoo could still aid investigators if it matches records in law enforcement databases.

Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today‘s Savannah Guthrie, remains missing since January 31.

A retired FBI agent has weighed in on whether the arm tattoo of the masked suspect in the Nancy Guthrie case could lead to an arrest.

Jonathan Gilliam, a former FBI special agent, appeared on the Wednesday (March 18) episode of SiriusXM’s The Megyn Kelly Show, where he was asked about the tattoo markings seen on the wrist of the masked individual caught on Nancy’s doorbell camera.

Nancy, the mom of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor.

Kelly asked the question after a recent episode of Crime Stories With Nancy Grace featured tattoo artist Darren Rosa discussing the ink spotted on the suspect’s arm.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nancy Grace (@thenancygrace)

“Black and gray work is a very prevalent style among gangs, Mexican people who might be in these gangs, or cartels,” Rosa claimed, per Parade. “This is even considered hallmarks of people who’ve moved up in the echelons of a gang.”

In response, Gilliam said people need to be careful about jumping to conclusions. “It could be a lot of things,” he said of the tattoo. “And that’s the problem, Megyn, with all this evidence… that is speculation. And Nancy Grace likes to pump things up quite a bit.”

The retired agent went on to say he doesn’t know how Rosa “got that from that wrist… I don’t know how he came out with that part of it. There’s a lot of people who get [that kind of tattoo], especially in Arizona, it’s like a thing to have a sleeve.”

However, Gilliam stated that the tattoo could help investigators identify the suspect. “Even that little bit right there, if somebody has been arrested and they have tattoos, they’re going to have their tattoos recorded,” he explained. “So there could be a database that recognizes that portion. And somebody just has to put that together.”

The doorbell footage shows a masked man at the front of Nancy’s property, tampering with the camera. He is wearing a black ski mask, black gloves, a jacket, and a backpack. The FBI’s description said the man is between 5ft 9in and 5ft 10in tall with an average build.

While investigators have yet to name a suspect or person of interest, they have ruled out the Guthrie family. Savannah and her family are also offering a $1 million reward for information that leads to Nancy’s recovery.