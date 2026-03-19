Empty House Near Nancy Guthrie’s Could Have Been Hideout for Kidnappers, Say Ex-SWAT Boss

What To Know The FBI is investigating a vacant home near Nancy Guthrie’s Tucson residence as a possible staging location for her presumed abduction.

Retired SWAT commander Bob Krygier explained that suspects could use such a property to observe the neighborhood.

Investigators have returned to the area to question neighbors and follow new leads.

It’s approaching seven weeks since Nancy Guthrie was presumably abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, home, and the FBI is now looking into a vacant property in the neighborhood.

Speaking to Parade, retired Pima County SWAT commander Bob Krygier detailed why investigators might be looking at the vacant house, suggesting it could have served as a “home base or staging location” for the suspect(s).

“They could look at [that location] as [a] possible home base or staging location for the suspect(s). It would provide them a cover story to be at those locations at different times,” Krygier told the outlet.

He noted that by staying at the nearby home, the suspect(s) would be able to stay “a little bit more ‘under the radar’ to see the activity of the neighborhood, to see the comings and goings of people, the timing of things of all the people, [including] Nancy.”

The report about the vacant property came from NewsNation’s senior investigative reporter Brian Entin, who revealed on Tuesday’s (March 17) episode of Brian Entin Investigates that the FBI has returned to the Catalina Foothills neighborhood where Nancy lived to ask neighbors more questions.

“Some of the things that they’re talking about is there’s one neighbor that moved out before Nancy disappeared, and they are asking more questions about that situation,” Entin stated. “Not to say that that has anything to do with what happened. But that is something the FBI agents are asking about.”

Nancy, the mom of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie, has been missing since January 31, when police believe she was abducted from her home. Since then, investigators have released doorbell camera footage of a masked suspect and shared a description of the potential abductor.

Krygier told Parade that a vacant home “could also be a location to set up surveillance equipment if anyone chose [to do so]. It could be easily stashed in a structure or on the property without anyone knowing.”

As for why the FBI is focusing on the vacant property now, Krygier said, “It is just more follow-up. The investigators continue to follow all the leads and tips that they are getting… new viable leads pop up all the time. Someone in the area could see or hear something and it shakes loose a memory that they just put away as ‘nothing’ at the time.”