Drew Scott and Jonathan Scott have been in the public eye since Property Brothers first premiered in 2011. Since then, they’ve built a renovation empire, which has also put their family in the spotlight.

While Drew and Jonathan themselves have never dealt with any debilitating health issues, some of their loved ones have been open about struggling with various medical problems, from their older brother, J.D. Scott, to Jonathan’s fiancée, Zooey Deschanel, and Drew’s wife, Linda Phan.

Scroll down to learn more about the Property Brothers’ family health problems.

What illness does J.D. Scott have?

Beginning in 2018, J.D. began experiencing symptoms and battled a mystery illness for over a year. In 2019, he opened up about his severe medical issues and said he was “pretty sure [he] was dying” as he dealt with the symptoms.

“It began with a type of brain fog that would set in from time to time which made things just a little hazy,” J.D. recalled in an interview with People. “Not enough that I couldn’t function, but enough to be annoying.”

Doctors told J.D. he was likely suffering from allergies, but from there, his symptoms got worse. “It started out as chest problems and had all the warning signs of a heart attack,” J.D. continued. “Constricted chest, numbness in one arm, rapid pulse, pressure in my head and this strange crawling sensation in my skull. Simply the worst I had ever felt along with this overwhelming sense of something terrible was about to happen.”

He also began suffering from extreme sensitivity to any temperature over 70 degrees, among other symptoms.

J.D. visited several doctors and underwent a multitude of tests. One doctor eventually found an infection that showed his body was reacting in a way it might to an autoimmune disease. He was urged to cut wheat, dairy, soy, gluten, and sugar from his diet, which he said was helpful.

In September 2019, J.D. revealed that he had been diagnosed with acute mercury poisoning. “We don’t know at this point how it happened but I am being treated for it,” J.D. shared, noting similar symptoms from his previous update. “I would pass out pretty much wherever I was,” he added.

How is J.D. Scott’s health now?

Once J.D. actually figured out what was going on, he was quickly on the mend. “The last few days I feel almost back to normal, and it’s been amazing,” he told HollywoodLife in November 2019. “It’s been so long since I felt good, and like myself. I’m really getting close.”

At the time, he had done one round of treatment (a mercury cleanse), which left him with “slightly over the acceptable level” of mercury. Today, J.D.’s health appears to be in a good place.

What was Zooey Deschanel diagnosed with?

Deschanel lives a gluten-free lifestyle because she was reportedly diagnosed with celiac disease. In 2009, Deschanel appeared on Top Chef Masters and tasked the contestants to prepare her a vegan, gluten-free meal. She also has a soy allergy, per Us Weekly.

As a child, Deschanel was also diagnosed with attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). She revealed on the Armchair Expert podcast that she went through a “battery of tests” before receiving her diagnosis.

What are Drew Scott’s wife’s health issues?

Drew revealed his wife Linda Phan’s medical issues after announcing the news that they conceived their first child in 2022. The couple had tied the knot in 2018 and dealt with at least two years of infertility struggles before having their baby.

“Linda has thyroid issues, she has Graves’ disease,” Drew told People. “So trying to understand what we had to do to get to a point where we could even consider conceiving, that was the biggest challenge.”

Per the Mayo Clinic, Graves’ disease is an “immune system condition that affects the thyroid gland. It causes the body to make too much thyroid hormone.” This can affect the menstrual cycle.