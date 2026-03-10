HGTV Fans Rejoice Over Jonathan Scott’s Throwback ’90s Photos

What To Know Jonathan Scott delighted fans by sharing nostalgic ’90s photos of his teenage years on Instagram.

Jonathan Scott took fans on a trip down memory lane in one of his latest online uploads.

As people across social media continue to share their favorite childhood photos with followers, Scott put a twist on the recent trend by sharing a handful of snaps of his teenage self growing up in the ’90s.

“Dad, what were you like in the 90s?” the Property Brothers star wrote over a Friday, March 6, Instagram video of himself looking off into the distance as “Iris” by the Goo Goo Dolls plays. The clip goes on to show several of Scott’s childhood photos, including snaps of him practicing his magic and lasso skills, sporting a tux, and feeding a goat.

Other snaps include a young Scott posing for the camera, showing off his martial arts moves, playing the bagpipes, studying for school, horseback riding and more.

Fans and celebrities couldn’t get enough of the ’90s nostalgia in the post’s comments. “This was brave!!! 😜🤣 Love it 🫶🏼,” HGTV’s Bryan Baeumler jokingly wrote, while Jasmine Roth commented several laughing face emojis.

One fan wrote, “I loved the energy, but wow what a glow up! I can relate to that 😂.” Another added, “Love this, Jonathan! You were definitely born to shine! ❤️❤️🃏🥋🪄👏😍.” Someone else shared, “Growing up in the 80s and 90s were the best years! No phone, the outdoors, and real conversations.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jonathan Silver Scott (@jonathanscott)

A different person joked, “Okay Ross Geller with the bag pipes.” A separate user pointed out, “Younger you looks more like current Drew [Scott]…. 🫠.” Another commenter called the post “PURE GOLD❤️😂❤️.”

Jonathan, for his part, captioned the upload, “This was a fun walk down memory lane… the 90s were epic 😂.”

Some users were confused as to why Jonathan referred to himself as “Dad” in the clip. While Jonathan doesn’t have any biological children of his own, he is the soon-to-be stepfather of his fiancée Zooey Deschanel‘s two children, Elsie and Charlie, whom she shares with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.

Jonathan and Deschanel met while filming an episode of Carpool Karaoke: The Series in 2019 and went public with their relationship later that year. Jonathan popped the question in 2023, but the couple has been taking their time with their wedding planning.

“We’ve just been having so much fun traveling with the kids and filming this show and stuff,” Scott told People in August 2025. “So no, we have not actually made any plans yet, which, it’s been two years now since I proposed.”

He added, “Whatever we do, it has to be meaningful to us and we want to gather our friends and family and have a good time. We want to keep it very, very intimate.”