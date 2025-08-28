Drew and Jonathan Scott learned a thing or two from their recent family vacations to Europe.

The Property Brothers stars recently took to social media to share pics and clips from their respective travels. Drew, for his part, shared several tips for traveling abroad with young kids in an Instagram video on Wednesday, August 27.

“Linda and I just spent two weeks in Scotland, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland with our parents and two toddlers, and it was the perfect blend of history, nature, and city exploring,” Drew said in a voiceover alongside footage from his travels. (Drew and his wife, Linda Phan, share two kids — son Parker, 3, and daughter Piper, 1.)

“If you’re a history buff like us, then you must visit a European castle. One of our favorites was Neuschwanstein Castle in the Bavarian Alps of Germany,” he said over picturesque clips from his family’s visit to the landmark. “It is a fairy tale-like, 19th-century palace built by King Ludwig II. Fun fact: It inspired the design of Disneyland’s Sleeping Beauty castle.”

Drew went on to note that “traveling with kids across multiple countries definitely takes a lot of planning,” adding, “Think through everything you could need, like a car seatbelt lock clip or travel router for baby monitors.”

The HGTV star recommended the Familyhotel Sonnwies Dolomites in Italy for those “looking for an all-inclusive, family-friendly” place to stay. “It had everything we could have wanted for the kids, like horseback riding, baking experiences, water slides, and nature hikes,” he shared.

Drew also recommended visiting “interactive exhibits” as a way to both keep young kids entertained and tire them out. “Parker couldn’t get enough of the optical illusions at the WOW Museum in Zürich,” he stated. “And saving the best for last, check out this giant chocolate fountain at the Lindt museum. It was like visiting Willy Wonka’s chocolate factory.”

Drew previously shared several snaps from the family getaway via Instagram earlier this month. “Family trip with ages 1-91. Scotland, Germany, Italy, Switzerland,” he captioned an August 8 post. “We had the most amazing experiences with the kiddos. Now I sleep.”

Meanwhile, Jonathan recently enjoyed his own European travels, seemingly with his fiancée, Zooey Deschanel, and her two kids, 10-year-old Elsie and 8-year-old Charlie. (Deschanel shares her kids with her ex-husband Jacob Pechenik.)

Earlier this month, Jonathan told People that he and Deschanel try to visit Europe “every single year,” and revealed that they recently spent time in Italy and France. After sharing an Instagram video of himself rolling Deschanel’s kids around an airport terminal on their luggage on August 12, Jonathan posted a fun fact he learned during their visit to Rome.

“I thought it would be a good idea to showcase plumbing that lasts more than a couple of years,” he said in a Tuesday, August 26, Instagram clip of himself standing in front of the Fontana dell’Acqua Paola. “In fact, the aqueduct here has supplied Rome — this has been going for what? 3,000 years now? Alright, we gotta take some notes.”

Jonathan shared several pics from his Italian adventures via Instagram on Friday, August 22. “Anyone know how to say ‘photo dump’ in Italian? 🍕🇮🇹,” he captioned the photo dump, which included a video that featured a woman resembling Deschanel from behind.