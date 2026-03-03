What To Know Sheinelle Jones stepped in for Hoda Kotb on the March 3 episode of NBC’s Today.

Kotb has been filling in for Savannah Guthrie amid the investigation into her mother Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

Kotb will not rejoin the series full-time, while Savannah is expected to return to her anchor role in her own time.

Today‘s hosting lineup looked a little different on Tuesday, March 3, and not because of Savannah Guthrie‘s ongoing absence.

Hoda Kotb has been filling in for Savannah as the search for her missing mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues. Kotb, however, was absent from the anchor desk on Tuesday’s episode of the NBC morning show.

“Welcome back to Today. Thank you so much for starting your Tuesday morning with us. Good to see all those folks out there. Good to see all of those yellow ribbons, as well, as we continue, of course, to think about our good friend Savannah,” Craig Melvin said at the top of the show’s 8 a.m. ET hour, referring to the yellow ribbons he and fans have sported to share their support for the Guthrie family.

“Sheinelle [Jones] is here while Savannah remains with her family,” Melvin added, though he did not share the reason for Kotb’s absence.

After Nancy was reported missing in Tucson, Arizona, on February 1, Jones stepped in for Savannah on the following day’s episode of Today and remained in the role for the rest of the week. Kotb took over as Melvin’s coanchor the following week and has stayed in the role since.

Kotb’s Today return coincided with the 2026 Winter Olympics. She, Savannah, and Melvin were all supposed to travel to Italy for the Games, but dropped out in the wake of Nancy’s disappearance.

Last week, Variety reported that Kotb will continue to fill in for Savannah on an interim basis and will not be rejoining the NBC morning show in a full-time capacity. Kotb previously exited the series in January 2025. Savannah, for her part, is expected to return to Today eventually, but on her own timeline.

Kotb did not share any insight into her day off via social media. On Monday, March 2, she took to Instagram to celebrate her friend Karen Swensen’s birthday. “To the best friend, a girl could ask for… Happy birthday to my Karen. @karenswensen,” Kotb wrote alongside photos of herself and her two daughters, Haley and Hope, with Swensen over the years.

On Monday, Savannah, her sister, Annie Guthrie, and her brother-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, visited a memorial outside Nancy’s home, put together by community members and fans. Linked arm-in-arm, the trio hugged after placing their own yellow flowers among the pile of bouquets and encouraging posters.

“We feel the love and prayers from our neighbors, from the Tucson community and from around the country 💛,” Savannah captioned an Instagram pic of the memorial. “Please don’t stop praying and hoping with us. bring her home.”

Authorities have yet to name any persons of interest in the case, but the Guthrie family has been cleared as suspects. Last week, Savannah announced on Instagram that her family is offering a reward of “up to $1 million” for information on Nancy’s whereabouts. “Someone out there knows something that can bring her home,” she pleaded. “Somebody knows, and we are begging you to please come forward now.”

