‘Today’ Hosts Share Emotional Reactions to Savannah Guthrie’s Return to Show

What To Know Savannah Guthrie returned to Today for the first time since her mother’s disappearance on Monday, April 6.

Her Today colleagues shared their happiness over her return via social media.

On the show, Savannah thanked her co-hosts and fans for their ongoing support as the search for Nancy Guthrie continues.

The only people happier than Savannah Guthrie about her Today return are her colleagues.

Savannah made her highly anticipated return to Studio 1A on Monday, April 6, after taking two months off amid the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie. Nancy was last seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona, on January 31, and was reported missing the following day.

Though Savannah did not directly address the ongoing investigation into her mother’s abduction on Monday, she did express her gratitude to Today fans and her co-hosts. “Good morning. Welcome to Today on this Monday morning. We are so glad you started your week with us. And it is good to be home,” she said at the top of the episode.

Savannah later got teary-eyed while greeting fans in person at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. “These signs are so beautiful. You guys have been so beautiful,” she stated. “I received so many letters, so much kindness, to me and my whole family. We feel it. We feel your prayers, so thank you so much.”

After Monday’s episode, several Today hosts took to social media to share their happiness over Savannah’s comeback.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Craig Melvin (@craigmelvinnbc)

“Words can’t describe how great it is to have our North Star @savannahguthrie back @todayshow,” Carson Daly wrote alongside an Instagram screenshot of Savannah smiling during Monday’s episode. “She returned with her usual dose of grace, bravery & proficiency. We continue to pray for her & her family daily.”

Craig Melvin, for his part, shared several photos of Savannah on the Today set with the rest of the cast. “Joy is her protest. And today, joy is ours too,” he captioned his Instagram upload. “Welcome back, Savannah.”

In addition to posting similar photos to Melvin, Jenna Bush Hager also shared a sweet snap of herself walking Savannah out onto the 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Monday morning. “OUR dearest is home,” she gushed. “Thanks for your prayers. @savannahguthrie amazes us all.”

Sunday Today‘s Willie Geist also shared a snap of Savannah on the show via his Instagram Story, writing, “We love you @savannahguthrie. Welcome home.”

Fans sent their own well-wishes in the comments of the hosts’ posts. “We love you SG!” someone shared underneath Daly’s upload. Another added underneath Melvin’s post, “Joy is her protest! That preaches. Continuing to pray for Savannah & her family but also for the Today family, who continues to walk beside her & hold one another up.”

Underneath Bush Hager’s upload, Good Morning America‘s Lara Spencer wrote, “Send her a big hug please.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jenna Bush Hager (@jennabhager)

Savannah once again showed her appreciation for her Today family via her Instagram Story. “Thank you for welcoming me back with love and gentleness,” she wrote alongside a clip of herself at the start of Monday’s episode.

Hoda Kotb also shared her support via Instagram. Kotb served as Savannah’s primary replacement during her absence, while other hosts like Sheinelle Jones and Laura Jarrett also filled in. Kotb did not appear on last week’s shows, and skipped out on Savannah’s return on Monday.

“With you xoxo,” Kotb wrote alongside a throwback photo of Savannah and her two kids, Vale and Charley, on Monday. (Savannah shares her children with her husband, Michael Feldman.)

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