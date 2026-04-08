‘Today’: Craig Melvin Accidentally Reveals Jenna Bush Hager’s Major New Project

What To Know Craig Melvin accidentally revealed live on Today that Jenna Bush Hager will appear in an upcoming movie.

No details have been revealed about Bush Hager’s role in the highly anticipated film.

On Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, it was confirmed that Bush Hager will make a cameo in the new Peacock series The Miniature Wife.

Craig Melvin accidentally dropped some major news about one of his cohosts live on Today.

The hosts chatted about the upcoming movie The Devil Wears Prada 2 on the Wednesday, April 8, episode of Today. During the discussion, Melvin revealed that fans can expect one of the hosts to make a cameo in the film.

“By the way, you know how that movie’s going to be good? You know how I can tell? JBH is in it!” he shared, per People. The revelation shocked Jenna Bush Hager, who replied, “I don’t know that you were supposed to drop that bomb.”

Savannah Guthrie, for her part, joked, “This is live. You cannot tell Craig anything.” Melvin said he thought that Bush Hager’s cameo was “common knowledge,” to which Al Roker hilariously added, “It is now!”

While Melvin couldn’t take back his comments, he suggested, “Cut it out for the other feeds! Sorry about that JBH.” (Today has yet to post the on-air moment via social media or on their YouTube channel.)

No details have been shared about Bush Hager’s role in the film, which is a sequel to 2006’s The Devil Wears Prada. Stars Anne Hathaway, Meryl Streep, Emily Blunt, and Stanley Tucci return for the follow-up film, which sees Hathaway’s Andy Sachs return to the fictional magazine Runway to help Streep’s Miranda Priestly out of a business crisis.

Bush Hager shares several connections to The Devil Wears Prada series. For Today‘s latest Halloween episode in October 2025, Guthrie and Bush Hager dressed as Priestly and Anna Wintour, respectively. Streep’s character in The Devil Wears Prada was heavily inspired by the former Vogue editor-in-chief. Guthrie and Bush Hager’s Halloween costumes recently became a reality, as Wintour and Streep (dressed as Priestly) are together on the cover of Vogue’s May 2026 issue.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by TODAY with Jenna & Sheinelle (@jennasheinelle)

Back in May 2024, Bush Hager sat down with Wintour to talk about that year’s Met Gala in an exclusive Today interview. “I don’t think there’s anybody in publishing that has had such influence over such a period of time,” she told Wintour before asking about her secret to success.

“I think there’s nothing worse than indecision. Even if sometimes you’re not completely sure, it’s better to fake it and pretend that you are because I think teams work better with clarity.” (Wintour stepped down as the editor-in-chief of American Vogue in June 2025, but remains Vogue’s Global Editorial Director.)

While Melvin unintentionally revealed Bush Hager’s The Devil Wears Prada 2 role, Daryn Carp was allowed to reveal that Bush Hager will appear on the new Peacock series The Miniature Wife during Wednesday’s episode of Today With Jenna & Sheinelle.

“I may make an appearance,” she teased before the show shared a screenshot from the show. In the photo, Bush Hager appears to be interviewing Elizabeth Banks‘ character for a “Read With Jenna” segment on Today.

“It was fun. Elizabeth Banks is so cute,” Bush Hager said of her cameo, which was filmed before she got her current bob haircut live on the fourth hour of Today in June 2025.

Today, Weekdays, 7am, NBC

Today With Jenna & Sheinelle, Weekdays, 10a/9c, NBC

The Devil Wears Prada 2, In Theaters, Friday, May 1

The Miniature Wife, Series Premiere, April 9, Peacock