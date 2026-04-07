What To Know Will Trent‘s latest episode saw a hospital hostage situation turn bloody for both Michael Ormewood and Dr. Seth.

Plus, Will got the call he’d been waiting for … with a twist.

The hospital was held up by an armed and desperate mother in Tuesday’s (April 7) new episode of Will Trent. Even though she shot a doctor in the leg and held the entire waiting room hostage while demanding treatment for her son, she wasn’t even the most dangerous person in the room. Warning: The following post contains spoilers for Will Trent Season 4 Episode 14, “A Flag in the Mud.”

Will Trent (Ramón Rodríguez) had to take Nico (Cora Lu Tran) to the hospital after a mandoline-slicing session gone wrong, and there, he found Angie (Erika Christensen) and hubby Dr. Seth (Scott Foley) on site after a routine maternity checkup.

Things unraveled quickly after a patient’s mother, Mekia, reacted violently to being ignored by her son Kevin’s doctor, as she stole a security guard’s pistol, shot an ER physician, Dr. Chambliss, and took everyone else captive with demands for attention.

Will stepped up to take the brunt of mom’s aggressions, keeping the weapon trained on him instead of others, and negotiating an end to the hold-up, all while Michael Ormewood (Jake McLaughlin) and Franklin (Kevin Daniels) investigated the circumstances of the shooting that left the kid hospitalized in the first place.

They eventually discovered that a drug dealer named Osiris, on a mission to prove himself on the street, was responsible for the shooting and that he was likely at the hospital to finish what he started, and got word of that to Angie via a pizza delivery.

After the kid blew an artery and needed immediate vascular surgery to save his life, and a pair of war reenactors unwisely launched a cannon that summoned in all of SWAT, Osiris finally showed his face. Waiting for Kevin in the elevator with a knife. Will had to fight back against Osiris, and even Seth stepped in to help by using Kevin’s IV line as a strangulation tool. Ormewood eventually jumped in, too. Despite being three on one, though, Osiris was a formidable foe and stabbed Seth’s arm and sliced Ormewood’s leg before he was finally incapacitated. Ultimately, they were both fine, and Kevin survived his surgery as well, much to his now-locked-up mother’s relief.

The episode ended on something of a cliffhanger, though. Will finally got the call he’d been waiting for from Adelaide (Mallory Jansen), who said, “Hello, Will. How are you? I missed you. Isn’t that strange?”

When Will then asked about where his Uncle Antonio (John Ortiz) was, she warned, “Now, now, come on. You’re smarter than that. What’s the question you should be asking me?” When he correctly guessed it was, “What do you want?” she answered, “All sorts of things. Do you ever think about the jungle? I’ve gotta say, that was a lot of fun.”

Will then responded with a bit of warning, saying, “The only thing I think about is finding you, and I will.” That’s when Adelaide dropped the news that he wouldn’t have to look for long: “Oh. Well, you’re in luck. I’m coming to you. But if you tell anybody about this call, I’ll remove your uncle’s organs with a spoon and a smile, so be a good boy, Special Agent Trent,” Adelaide said.

Looks like a not-so-joyous family reunion is ahead.

Will Trent, Tuesdays, 8/7c, ABC