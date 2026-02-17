‘Today’ Hosts Pray for Savannah Guthrie’s Family Live On-Air

What To Know The Today show hosts prayed on-air for Savannah Guthrie and her family as the investigation into her mother Nancy’s disappearance continues.

Nancy Guthrie has been missing since January 31, with no suspects named and a $100,000 reward offered.

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have been ruled out as suspects and have made public pleas for their mother’s safe return.

The Today hosts are holding Savannah Guthrie and her family close to their hearts as the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance continues.

Hoda Kotb, Craig Melvin, and Carson Daly sat down with the new archbishop of New York, Ronald Hicks, on the Tuesday, February 17, episode of the NBC morning show. In addition to discussing his new role, the hosts also asked Hicks to share some words of wisdom for those struggling with Nancy’s ongoing investigation.

“It’s heartbreaking. It’s hard to watch. I want to just extend my absolute support, and especially my prayers,” he stated. “Not only my own prayers, but she has a community of people who’s praying for her and for her mom and for the entire family.”

Melvin went on to ask Hicks if he could lead them in a brief prayer for Savannah and her family. Hicks agreed and began, “Let’s just take a moment to put ourselves in the presence of God and ask God with his light and his grace and his mercy and his goodness — just be with Savannah, with this entire situation, be with her mom.”

He continued, “Bring hope, peace, some resolution to all of this, and let her know of the great love and support and prayers that surround her. In your name, we ask. Amen.” The hosts appeared emotional as they thanked Hicks for his prayer.

Nancy was last seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona, on January 31, and was reported missing the following day. As the investigation enters its third week, officials have yet to name any persons of interest in the case and have offered a $100,000 reward for anyone with information about Nancy’s whereabouts and her alleged kidnappers.

Authorities also have yet to confirm the authenticity of alleged ransom notes demanding millions in exchange for Nancy’s return. Savannah and her siblings, Annie and Camron, have released multiple social media plea videos asking for their mother’s safe return, proof of life, and sharing that they are willing to pay.

Per a new report aired on the Tuesday, February 17, episode of Today, Savannah and her family — including her and her siblings’ spouses — have officially been ruled out as suspects. A glove found near Nancy’s home contained male DNA, but officials have not confirmed if it matched the gloves worn by the suspect in Nancy’s home security footage.

The Today hosts previously got vulnerable while discussing Nancy’s disappearance on the third hour of Today’s Thursday, February 12, episode. While chatting with psychotherapist and author Niro Feliciano, Melvin asked for advice on how to cope with Nancy’s case.

Sharing advice she “learned from the parents of Sandy Hook,” Feliciano stated, “To this day, 13 years later, they say, ‘Love wins, and love will always win.’ … And I will say, as I saw in that community, love is winning, and it will win here as well.”

