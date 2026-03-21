‘Duck Dynasty’s Rebecca Robertson & John Reed Contemplate Major Life Decision

What To Know Rebecca and John Reed Loflin contemplate a big decision that could change their lives.

Willie and Jase Robertson’s fishing dispute led to a humorous “Duck Court” trial presided over by Uncle Si.

John Luke and Bella’s workplace rivalry escalated into a Nerf war.

Willie Robertson was enjoying a nice peaceful day relaxing outside, but in the world of Duck Dynasty: The Revival, that doesn’t last for long. He got mad seeing his brother Jase fishing on the opposite side of the pond. Jase argued he had the right to do so on the property. They decided to take their grievance to “Duck Court.”

Meanwhile, John Luke and Bella were at odds leading to a Nerf war. The March 21 episode of the A&E series also saw John Reed Loflin and Rebecca contemplate a major life decision.

Read on to see what that is…

Uncle Si presided over Duck Court for pond jurisdiction. Willie accused Jase of trespassing and stealing fish. Jase said his brother was just jealous of his fishing skills. “I will fine you in contempt and big time money if you do not conduct yourself properly,” Si threatened Willie. Jase spoke about how Willie talked him into buying the house across the street. He said he had a witness to help his case. The court brought in Willie’s father-in-law John Harris. He gave Jase permission, did an aerial survey, and that part of the pond was on John’s side of the land. Si felt there was only one way to settle the case, and that was a two-day fish-off. The one who caught the most fish would win. And Si declared whoever won received 20 percent of the clean fish caught.

Willie enlisted the grandkids and took them for supplies at the Honey Hole Tackle Shop. On the opposite side, Jase recruited Christian Huff and Jacob Mayo, the most “yuppy” people he knew. Jase called them back-stabbing son-in-laws. The youngsters pulled their weight, but got a little distracted by the bait. Christian and Jacob added some. The second day Jase challenged Willie to go one-on-one. Willie agreed, but wanted to do it under manual boat rules with BYOP (Bring Your Own Paddle). Jase flipped Willie over in the water, but Willie got the last laugh by taking his fish in the process. Willie declared the fish-off a draw, and said Jase could fish on occasion, but not too much or it’s back to Duck Court. The family met up for a fish fry.

Elsewhere, Jeffrey Kent, Duck Commander COO, hosted a meeting for the staff to mark inventory week. John Luke was terrorizing Bella with the Nerf guns. “We’re at work, and this needs to stop…John Luke does not know who he is messing with here,” Bella said. John Luke liked to get under her skin. This all happens as Jeffrey is talking. Later, there was a shootout at the Duck Commander corral. It was Team John Luke and Team Bella. Jeffrey shut down the game and threatened disciplinary action. He didn’t want any shenanigans during work time. That’s why John Luke and Bella took their rivalry after hours. Things took a turn during “Dart-Ma-Geddon.” Jeffrey comes back decked out in full Rambo gear and Nerf guns. It turned out Jeffrey was in cahoots with Bella that gave her the win.

At home, Rebecca breaks the news that she scheduled a vasectomy consultation for John Reed. Rebecca didn’t want another happy accident like their youngest Xander. Willie explained on television you can say balls unless it’s in regards to the family jewels, and then it’s censored. Who said Duck Dynasty wasn’t educational? John Reed went to Duck Commander for advice on what to do. “This race horse is still in the game…I’m still a sexual dynamo,” Si exclaimed.

Rebecca and John Reed went for the consultation. The doctor explained the procedure. His big fear was elephantiasis of the scrotum. The doctor eased his concerns and said recovery was about a week or two. She did bring up a plus side that many who have had the procedure have experienced increased sex drive because they didn’t have to worry about getting pregnant. Going through baby clothes made her feel sentimental. The couple was torn whether John Reed should go through with it. Rebecca scheduled the procedure. On the way to the doctor’s office Rebecca and John Reed confess they weren’t ready for such a permanent procedure. Instead they planned to go to have some food…maybe some Boudin balls, meatballs or cheese balls.

Duck Dynasty: The Revival, Saturdays, 10/9c, A&E