‘Today’s Craig Melvin Pokes Fun at Viral Anya Taylor-Joy Interview Question

What To Know Today‘s Craig Melvin has gone viral for a question he asked Anya Taylor-Joy on the show.

During their conversation, Melvin asked the actress to describe the connection between singer Joni Mitchell and the video game character Princess Peach.

Melvin poked fun at his question in a funny social media video.

Craig Melvin is poking fun at himself after one of his recent Today interview questions left viewers scratching their heads.

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy sat down with Melvin on the NBC morning show’s Wednesday, March 18, episode to discuss her role as Princess Peach in The Super Mario Galaxy Movie. During the conversation, Melvin mentioned that Taylor-Joy is rumored to be portraying music icon Joni Mitchell in an upcoming biopic.

“[She is] one of the arguably most singularly important women in music over the last generation or so. Princess Peach, one of the most iconic women in gaming history,” Melvin stated before asking, “What’s the connection there?” Taylor-Joy replied, “What’s the connection between Joni and Princess Peach? How they’re both singular. You can’t touch them. They’re in a league of their own.”

Fans have shared their hilarious reactions to Melvin’s question online. “‘You’re rumored to be playing President Obama. What do President Obama and Sonic the Hedgehog have in common?'” one person joked underneath a clip of the interview shared on Today‘s Instagram page.

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Another viewer shared a clip of the moment via X, writing, “I will never cut the cord. Television forever.” A different person posted, “In defense, this is a question that has never been asked to anyone before.” Someone else shared, “Sentences have been formed that have never been formed before.

Today‘s official Instagram page even took a jab at the moment by captioning a video of the interview, “A+ for original questions @craigmelvinnbc 🙂‍↕️.”

Melvin addressed the viral interview in a funny video shared on Today‘s Instagram page. “Oh, you want to know what I’m listening to?” he asks someone behind the camera after being tapped on the shoulder. The off-camera person replies, “Uh, no. Actually, we want to know, what’s the connection between Joni Mitchell and Princess Peach?”

Melvin laughs off the question, stating, “Well played, well played.”

In the post’s comments, one fan wrote, “Craig is also singular, untouchable, in a league of his own.” Another called Melvin’s response to the moment “iconic.” Referring to Taylor-Joy, someone else stated, “But her answer was 👌✨.”

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During the original interview, Taylor-Joy remained tight-lipped on details about the Mitchell biopic. She did, however, open up about Princess Peach’s journey in the upcoming sequel to 2023’s The Super Mario Bros. Movie.

“I was so excited when the filmmakers told me this was the journey Peach was going to go on,” she told Melvin. “So, I think I just approached it with a curiosity and, again, an excitement that I was going to get to know more about this character that I love so much.”

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The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, In Theaters, Wednesday, April 1