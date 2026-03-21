Nancy Guthrie Update: Why Kidnapper Was ‘Someone Close,’ Says Former Investigator

What To Know Nancy Guthrie, mother of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie, remains missing after being abducted from her Tucson, Arizona home on February 1.

Former FBI agent Morgan Wright suggested the kidnapper is likely someone familiar with the area due to the complex, non-grid road layout near Nancy’s neighborhood.

Wright noted the perpetrator’s comfort and extended presence at the scene indicates local knowledge, but no suspect has been identified as of now.

Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie‘s mom, Nancy Guthrie, is still missing following the February 1 abduction from her Tucson, Arizona, home — and a former investigator recently speculated on why the kidnapper was likely “someone close.”

On the Thursday, March 19 episode of Brian Entin Investigates, NewsNation’s senior investigative reporter spoke with Morgan Wright, a former detective and state trooper.

“One thing that I, just from talking to people on the ground in Tucson, talking to some sources, and just what my gut told me, and I don’t know why, but I always felt like, and I still feel like whoever did this is not far away from Nancy’s,” Entin told Wright.

He added, “Not necessarily in the neighborhood, but I just never got the sense that this person came from another state or something. And I may be totally wrong. Do you have any feeling about that?”

Wright admitted, “I don’t think you are… This is why I think you’re spot on. But you have to look at behavior, right?”

He then pointed to the road layout near Nancy’s Catalina Foothills neighborhood. “It’s the equivalent of taking a bowl of spaghetti and turning it upside down,” he shared. “That’s what the road plan looks like out there. There is absolutely no rhyme or reason.”

Because of the non-grid-like-road patterns, Wright said, “You either need a navigation app, or you have to have knowledge of that area.” Additionally, he brought up the fact that criminals often dump bodies in locations along or not far from interstate highways so that they can leave the area quickly.

“This tells me, when I look at everything that goes on around it — and I look at how comfortable that person was, how comfortable that were staying in that area from 1:47 until no later than 2:28 — that is a lot of time… That guy was on the X for at least 40, if not 47 minutes.”

In the end, Wright speculated that Nancy’s kidnapper was someone familiar enough with the area to navigate the roads in the middle of the night.

Nancy was last seen at her Tucson residence on the evening of January 31. As of writing, no suspect has been named.