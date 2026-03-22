What To Know Perez Hilton revealed he experienced a major health scare, sharing photos and videos from his hospital stay in Las Vegas on Instagram.

He showed images of himself with scars, a feeding tube, and an oxygen mask, prompting an outpouring of support and well wishes from celebrities and followers.

Hilton praised the care he received at Southern Hills Hospital and promised to share more details about his medical emergency soon.

Perez Hilton recently revealed a major health scare with photos and a video from a hospital bed — but what happened to the celebrity gossip blogger? Let’s take a closer look.

On Saturday, March 21, Hilton, 46, took to Instagram with photos of himself in a hospital bed. “March madness indeed! Have I got a story to tell!” he captioned the update.

The accompanying carousel of pictures showed him with his mother, Teresita Lavandeira, at a hospital in Las Vegas. He also featured shots of surgery scars on his abdomen, as well as of himself with a feeding tube, an oxygen mask, and a nasal cannula.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🧿 Perez Hilton 🧿 (@theperezhilton)

In the comments, fellow celebrities and followers showered Perez with well-wishes. Wild ‘N Out star Justina Valentine wrote, “Oh no!!! Perez, I hope you’re feeling better !!! And have a speedy recovery!!! 🙏🏼🙏🏼❤️.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Brandi Glanville shared, “Oh my God, take care of yourself. I’ll pray for you.”

Former The View co-host Meghan McCain commented, “Hope you’re okay, honey! 🙏.”

The Secret Life of the American Teenager star Francia Raisa echoed, “Wishing you a speedy recovery 🙏.”

Hours later, Hilton returned with a follow-up video via Instagram of himself at the hospital, writing, “You are angels, all of you at @southernhillshospitallv! 🙏.” He wore an oxygen mask as he offered more information to his followers about his medical emergency.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Perez Hilton (@lasvegasperez)

“Before I tell you all this saga that I went through soon in full detail, I wanted to share something very important,” he said in a voiceover over footage of him in a hospital bed. “When I moved to Las Vegas three years ago, I heard horror stories about the healthcare here. But I needed to let everybody know that I went to Southern Hills Hospital, and I received the best care there. Everybody was amazing.”

After naming his doctors and nurses, Perez added, “I would not be home already if it weren’t for you.”

Hopefully, Perez will share more details about what happened to him in the coming days as he recovers from his health scare. We are sending positive vibes his way!