What To Know Denise Richards revealed dramatic before-and-after facelift photos, shared by her plastic surgeon Dr. Ben Talei, showcasing comprehensive facial restorations.

The procedure addressed multiple areas including Richards’ eyes, forehead, earlobes, mouth, neck, and overall facial volume, with the surgeon emphasizing preservation of her natural beauty.

Fans and celebrities praised the results on social media, noting that Richards looks like a younger version of herself and commending her openness about undergoing the facelift in her 50s.

Denise Richards‘ facelift results dropped jaws after her plastic surgeon shared before-and-after photos of the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum’s procedure.

On Saturday, March 21, Dr. Ben Talei, a plastic surgeon in Beverly Hills, California, took to Instagram with side-by-side shots of Richards, 55, before and after her facelift.

“@deniserichards is one of the most lovely and beautiful people to ever walk this earth,” Talei began the update. “It was an incredible pleasure and honor to be trusted with her restoration and more importantly, the preservation of her character and beauty.”

In his lengthy caption, the plastic surgeon detailed restorations to Richards’ eye area, forehead, earlobes, mouth, upper neck, face volume and more.

“I’m so grateful to Denise for being so open about the procedure,” Talei concluded. “She’s been through so much this past year and her resilience is just astounding. She has a golden heart and her golden face is hers again.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐢, 𝐌𝐃 Facial plastic Surgeon (@drbentalei)

In the comments, followers lauded the stunning results of Richards’ facelift. Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore commented, “Excellent work.”

Vanderpump Rules star Kristen Doute wrote, “You look fcking amazing @deniserichards 😍.”

One Instagram user pointed out, “She looks amazing. Just like she did 20 years ago!!!” as a second echoed, “She looks just like she did 25 years ago! So good 👏 and gorgeous as always.”

Someone else exclaimed, “So good!!!!! She still looks like herself! Just the younger version of her!! 🔥.”

A different follower marveled, “She looks incredible. She looks like she went through a time machine! WOW.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user declared, “This is one of the best ever facelift I have seen and I see many every single day!!!! I will say again! I want his hands on my faaace!!!!👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏👏.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 𝐁𝐞𝐧 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐢, 𝐌𝐃 Facial plastic Surgeon (@drbentalei)

Of getting a facelift in her 50s, Richards told Allure on March 20, “I wanted to put things back up, where they were before.”

“I was terrified,” she ad admitted. “Being in the public eye since my 20s, people know what I look like — a facelift is not something that I could hide.”

What do you think of Richards’ before-and-after facelift photos?