Donald Trump Threatens Savannah Guthrie’s Mom Nancy’s Kidnappers With Death Penalty

What To Know President Donald Trump has threatened the death penalty for the kidnappers of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy, if she is not returned alive.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona home on January 31, with investigators finding evidence such as ransom notes, her blood on the porch, and doorbell camera footage.

The search for Nancy is ongoing, with multiple raids and persons of interest questioned, while Savannah Guthrie and her family continue to appeal publicly for her safe return.

President Donald Trump threatened the kidnappers of Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie‘s mom, Nancy Guthrie, with the death penalty if the 84-year-old is not returned alive.

On Monday, February 16, the POTUS, 79, spoke to the New York Post about the ongoing search for Nancy after she was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona, residence. Savannah’s mother was last seen at her home on the evening of January 31.

Trump said those responsible for Nancy’s disappearance will face “very, very severe — the most severe” consequences if Nancy were to be found dead.

When asked if the Department of Justice would request the death penalty, the president replied, “The most, yeah — that’s true.”

On February 4, Trump called Savannah to offer further federal assistance via the FBI in her mother’s missing case.

“I spoke with Savannah Guthrie, and let her know that I am directing ALL Federal Law Enforcement to be at the family’s, and Local Law Enforcement’s, complete disposal, IMMEDIATELY,” he wrote in a Truth Social post.

Trump continued, “We are deploying all resources to get her mother home safely. The prayers of our Nation are with her and her family. GOD BLESS AND PROTECT NANCY!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

On February 1, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) launched a search for Nancy. Her home was soon declared a crime scene, and investigators determined that Savannah’s mother was “taken” from her residence “against her will.”

Multiple alleged ransom notes surfaced since then, and Savannah and her siblings have published several videos to their mom’s captor. The Today journalist’s latest emotional plea declared, “It is never too late to do the right thing.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

Additionally, investigators have raided multiple homes and vehicles and questioned several persons of interest. Key evidence obtained during the investigation includes black gloves that are undergoing DNA testing, confirmation of Nancy’s blood on her front porch, and chilling images and video obtained from a doorbell camera at Nancy’s home.

As of writing, Nancy remains missing. Those with information on the case are encouraged to call the Pima County Sheriff’s Office at (520) 351-4900.

Today, Weekdays, 7/6c, NBC