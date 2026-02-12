What To Know Psychotherapist Niro Feliciano advised the Today hosts and viewers to cope with Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

Authorities continue to investigate Nancy’s case, offering a $50,000 reward, analyzing new evidence such as black gloves, and requesting neighbors’ security footage, while no suspects have been confirmed.

Savannah Guthrie and her siblings have made public pleas for their mother’s return.

As the Today hosts continue to report on the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie‘s mother, Nancy Guthrie, they are also being open about how they are coping with the news.

Psychotherapist and author Niro Feliciano appeared on the third hour of Today‘s Thursday, February 12, episode to share love life advice ahead of Valentine’s Day, such as prioritizing boundaries and remembering to nurture non-romantic relationships.

Before the end of the segment, Craig Melvin asked Feliciano for advice related to Nancy’s case. “There are a lot of folks here in this studio and in this building, we’re having a rough go at it,” he stated. “Folks watching and listening at home probably also feel this overwhelming sense of helplessness with regard to our friend and her mother who’s been missing now for some time. What would you advise?”

Noting that she’s from Connecticut, Feliciano told the Today hosts she would share what she “learned from the parents of Sandy Hook,” referring to the devastating 2012 school shooting that took the lives of nearly 30 young students and teachers.

“To this day, 13 years later, they say, ‘Love wins, and love will always win.’ And I will say, there are three things that we can do to move through this,” Feliciano stated. “Number one, if you are a prayerful person, you pray without ceasing. Prayer is powerful, and the people who moved through that tragedy with faith came out stronger and even more joyful than those without it.”

She continued, “I would say the only we’re gonna overcome evil is with more good. So, focus instead of on the ‘why’ questions, which make us feel more helpless, focus on the ‘who’ and the ‘what.’ Who can we love? Who can we connect to? And what good can we put out in the world? The more good in your communities, and that gives us a sense of control and that we’re not alone and we’re connected to each other. And I will say, as I saw in that community, love is winning, and it will win here as well.”

Melvin, Al Roker, and Dylan Dreyer appeared visibly moved by Feliciano’s words of wisdom. “That’s exactly what we needed to hear,” Melvin stated while shaking her hand.

Nancy was reported missing on February 1 after last being seen at her home in Tucson, Arizona, the day prior. Officials have yet to name any persons of interest in the case and have issued a $50,000 reward to anyone with information about Nancy’s whereabouts or alleged abductors. Officials also have yet to confirm the authenticity of reported ransom notes requesting millions in exchange for Nancy.

On Tuesday, February 10, the FBI released photos and video of a masked individual appearing to tamper with security cameras on the front porch of Nancy’s home. A person was detained for questioning that same day but was later released. The individual, identified as an Arizona DoorDash driver named Carlos, denied any involvement in Nancy’s disappearance.

Savannah and her siblings have released multiple social media videos asking for their mother’s return. Per a report that aired on Thursday’s episode of Today, authorities have discovered a pair of black gloves in their search and have sent the items for DNA analysis. Officials have also requested that neighbors check their home security footage for certain dates and times, including January 11 and the morning of January 31.

Third Hour of Today, Weekdays, 9a.m./8c, NBC