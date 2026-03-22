What To Know Nancy Guthrie, 84, remains missing after eight weeks, prompting her daughter Savannah Guthrie and family to issue a heartfelt plea.

Savannah emphasized that even seemingly insignificant details from Tucson residents could be crucial to resolving the case.

Fans and colleagues have flooded Savannah’s social media with prayers and messages of support.

Nancy Guthrie remains missing as the search for the 84-year-old enters Week 8 — and Today fans recently flooded her daughter, Savannah Guthrie, with prayers after the latest update.

On Saturday, March 21, the NBC morning show co-anchor took to Instagram with a new statement from herself and her family, including her siblings, Camron and Annie, and their spouses. “We are deeply grateful for the outpouring from neighbors, friends, and the people of Tucson. We are all family now,” Savannah began the message.

She continued, “We continue to believe it is Tucsonans, and the greater Southern Arizona community, that hold the key to finding resolution in this case. Someone knows something. It’s possible a member of this community has information that they do not even realize is significant. We hope people search their memories, especially around the key timelines of January 31 and the early morning hours of February 1, as well as the late evening of January 11.”

Additionally, Savannah and her family “desperately” asked the community for “renewed attention” to their mother’s investigation. “No detail is too small. It may be the key,” she implored.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Savannah Guthrie (@savannahguthrie)

Savannah concluded her update by sharing that she and her family “miss our mom with every breath” and their “focus is solely on finding her and bringing her home.” She added, “We want to celebrate her beautiful and courageous life, but we cannot do that until she is brought to a final place of rest. Thank you for continuing to pray without ceasing.”

In the comments, Instagram followers flooded her with words of hope and prayers. Fellow Today star, Jenna Bush Hager, declared, “We will never stop!”

One Today fan wrote, “You are not forgotten. Your mom is not forgotten . We keep praying and believing.🌿.”

Someone else shared, “@savannahguthrie — prayers continue. The fact that this remains unsolved is unbelievably maddening and heartbreaking. 🤍,” as a second echoed, “Praying every day 🙏🙏.”

Another follower commented, “My mind floats to you often and to your gaping wound that cannot heal without answers. I pray for your peace and for information to come forward.”

Meanwhile, yet another Instagram user wrote, “Continuing to pray for you and your entire family all the time. ❤️.”

Nancy was last seen at her Catalina Foothills home on the evening of January 31. No suspects have been named as the search continues.

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