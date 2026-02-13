Ashleigh Banfield Stands By Her Report That Nancy Guthrie’s Son-in-Law Is a ‘Suspect’

What To Know Ashleigh Banfield stands by her report that Tommaso Cioni, Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law, is considered a “prime suspect” in Guthrie’s disappearance.

The Pima County Sheriff’s Department disputes Banfield’s claims, stating that no suspect or person of interest has been identified.

Banfield maintains her reporting is supported by developments, including evidence of smashed cameras.

Former CNN and NewsNation host Ashleigh Banfield isn’t backing down from her report that Nancy Guthrie’s son-in-law, Tommaso Cioni, is an alleged “prime suspect” in the 84-year-old’s disappearance.

Banfield first made the claims on her Drop Dead Serious podcast last week, reporting that a source had told her authorities had seized a car belonging to Nancy’s daughter, Annie Guthrie, the sister of Today co-host Savannah Guthrie. The source claimed there was some connection between the car and Annie’s husband, Cioni, who the police may be treating as a “prime suspect” in the case.

At the time, the former Banfield anchor said “these are just musings and not evidence,” while also noting that it’s normal for families to be vetted in cases of this nature.

Speaking with Mediaite founder Dan Abrams on his SiriusXM show on Thursday (February 12), Banfield stood by her reporting, despite the Pima County Sheriff’s Department disputing her claims.

“At this point, investigators have not identified a suspect or person of interest in this case,” the sheriff’s office said in a statement on Wednesday, February 4. “While we appreciate the public’s concern, the sharing of unverified accusations or false information is irresponsible and does not assist the investigation.”

After Abrams asked Banfield if she had any updates on her report regarding Cioni, the long-time journalist said, per Mediaite, “I can tell you that my source every day since has stood by that reporting. And that is the thinking as of the day after Mrs. Guthrie was reported missing.”

Banfield noted that several points in her previous report have now “borne out,” including that Annie’s car “was towed and is in evidence” and that “the cameras were smashed.”

She pointed to a report from Fox News Digital’s Michael Ruiz, who said small glass fragments were found under the camera at the front entrance of Nancy’s Tucson, Arizona, home.

Banfield said she believes the alleged suspect, seen in doorbell camera footage wearing a ski mask and gloves, smashed the camera after failing to remove it from its bracket.

“You would need something, a tool, maybe a strong vine, to try to pull [the camera] off — and short of any of that, smash it,” she explained. “So I stand by the fact that my source said this, the cameras, plural, were smashed. And now Michael Ruiz is saying that there were small glass fragments seen underneath that camera mount.”

Banfield reiterated that her source claimed that Savannah’s brother-in-law may be a prime suspect. “Nothing’s changed. Nothing’s changed. But I will say this: the day after I did that report, my source said, ‘things have really tightened up,'” she stated.

“The folks in the Sheriff’s Department are worried about retaliation because of the leak. And I thought to myself, ‘Well, if it’s not true, there wouldn’t be any worry,’ you know?” Banfield continued. “And then on the third day, he said, ‘What I can tell you is: when they take shots at you, you’re standing on the target.'”