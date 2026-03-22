What To Know Chuck Norris’ twins, Dakota and Danilee, shared emotional tributes on social media following their father’s death at age 86 after a medical emergency.

Both twins expressed deep admiration for Norris’ character, highlighting his generosity, kindness, courage, and the loving support he provided throughout their lives.

They remembered Norris as a devoted father and protector, expressing gratitude for his wisdom, compassion, and the lasting impact he had on their family.

Chuck Norris‘ twins, Dakota and Danilee, 24, recently shared heartfelt tributes following their dad’s death.

On March 19, the Walker, Texas Ranger star died at 86 after a medical emergency and hospitalization. A cause of death has not been revealed, as of writing.

Norris was a father of five kids and was twice married. He shared two sons, Mike Norris and Eric Norris, with his first wife, Diane Holechek; they finalized their divorce in 1989 after 30 years of marriage. After that, Norris married Gena O’Kelley in 1998, and they welcomed their twins, Dakota and Danilee Norris. He also revealed in 2004 that he discovered he had a daughter, Dina, from a previous relationship.

On March 20, Dakota took to Instagram with a carousel of photos of himself and his famous dad.

“Dad, it’s hard to find the right words for this, but I’ll do my best,” he began the update. “You’ve been the man I looked up to my whole life. Your generosity, your kindness, your courage, your integrity, your strength, your discipline, and your faith in the Lord were just a handful of things I always admired about you. You lived your life with purpose and with love for all people.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dakota Norris (@d.ak.ot.a)

Dakota continued by calling Chuck “the greatest father God could have ever given me and the finest man I’ve ever known.”

He added, “No matter what I was going through, you were always there. You made sure I knew how much you loved me. Honest to God, I don’t think there was a single day that went by where you didn’t say it. I’m so proud to be your son. The memories we made, the lessons you taught me, and the constant laughs we shared will stay with me for the rest of my life.”

To conclude the emotional tribute, Dakota wrote, “Thank you for everything you gave to our family and for the example you set every day. I hope I can live a life that honors you and makes you proud. I love you, Dad. I’ll miss you forever.”

Similarly, his twin sister, Danilee, penned an Instagram tribute to their late father on March 20.

“I don’t think grief is a good enough word to describe the emotions my family and I are going through right now.. losing a parent is something that you are never prepared for,” she confessed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Danilee Norris ♬⋆.˚ (@d.ani.lee)

Danilee described her father as a “protector,” sharing, “The moment I was born and as soon as he took me in his arms, I’ve been his little girl. That was something I would always acknowledge even when I was too big to be cradled properly. We made it work though just like one of the pictures above.”

Additionally, Danilee recalled that Chuck “loved so deeply” and “cared for every single person in his life with so much tenderness.”

“He may have a warrior exterior, but his heart was so full of love and I’m so grateful that is something he and my mom passed down to me,” she shared. ” To say how thankful I am for him being my dad is an understatement. He has been my safe person these past 24 years and I am constantly filled with gratitude for how much wisdom and love he has bestowed me and my brother.”

To conclude her touching tribute, Danilee wrote, “Thank you, Dad, for supporting me in all my passions and for pushing me to not shy away from the impossible. Thank you for your constant compassion and for loving me so much that it’s made me learn to love myself. I promise I will always and forever try to make you proud even if you already reminded me every day that it was impossible not to. I love you forever.”

Walker, Texas Ranger, streaming on Pluto TV, The Roku Channel, and Philo