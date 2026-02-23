What To Know Savannah Guthrie’s Pi Beta Phi sorority sisters at the University of Arizona are rallying to support her amid the ongoing investigation into her mother Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance.

The sorority chapter and local community have shown solidarity through messages, prayers, and public displays of support.

Nancy has been missing since February 1, with authorities offering a $100,000 reward for information.

As the investigation into Nancy Guthrie’s disappearance enters its fourth week, Savannah Guthrie is receiving special support from a group close to her heart.

Back in November 2025, Savannah traveled to her hometown of Tucson, Arizona, for a Today segment, during which she visited the University of Arizona’s Pi Beta Phi sorority chapter. “She laughed with the sisters, took tons of selfies, and reminded a new generation that where you come from never leaves you,” NBC’s Erin McLaughlin said via voiceover in a package aired on the Monday, February 23, episode of Today. “But now, Tucson is rallying around one of its own, and these young women, Savannah’s sorority sisters, aren’t standing on the sidelines.”

McLaughlin sat down with several Pi Beta Phi members to discuss Nancy’s case and Savannah’s impact on the school and local community. “You always come back home, and I think that for Savannah to have this career and then come back home and just treat us all the same, it was just really special to see how far this community really goes,” one member recalled of Savannah’s recent visit.

Another told McLaughlin, “Whether you’re young or you’re old, you felt an impact through this case. And it’s really important to stay together, especially now, and just continue to support them and show our love, especially because we are her sisters.”

In the package, McLaughlin noted that the school’s Pi Beta Phi chapter has “been flooded with messages from alumni near and far,” asking how they can help with the search for Nancy. “The chapter says they made a deliberate choice not to reach out directly to Savannah, wanting to give the family space and privacy. But they have been praying,” she said.

One member told McLaughlin she has visited Nancy’s neighborhood to show her support, just as several locals have done by placing yellow ribbons and flowers near her home. “I’ve lived in Pima County my whole life, and it’s hard to think that something that awful could happen to anybody,” the student stated.

McLaughlin wrapped up the segment by sharing the group’s special message for Savannah. “She knows Tucson is her home, but we hope that she knows that we are all her home now, too,” one member said, while another added, “She might be feeling hopeless, and I hope that she doesn’t, but we will have enough hope for her to have this whole thing come to justice.”

Back in Today‘s Studio 1A, Craig Melvin noted that people are showing up for Savannah because “she’s always shown up for us.” Carson Daly, for his part, stated, “That’s how you get through these tough times, are all these little collective efforts of people showing love. And later, you look back and you go, ‘I couldn’t have survived that time of my life if it wasn’t for all this kindness that was spread.’”

Nancy was last seen at her Arizona home on January 31 and was reported missing the following day. Authorities have cleared the Guthrie family as suspects but have not named any persons of interest in the case. A $100,000 reward has been offered for those with any information about Nancy’s whereabouts or her alleged abductors.

