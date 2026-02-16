What To Know Savannah Guthrie released an emotional video plea urging the potential abductor of her missing 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, to come forward.

Friends, colleagues, and fans—including Hoda Kotb, Dylan Dreyer, and Al Roker—have publicly expressed their support and solidarity.

Authorities believe Nancy was abducted from her Tucson, Arizona home on January 31.

As the search for Savannah Guthrie‘s missing 84-year-old mother, Nancy Guthrie, continues, the Today host shared an emotional video on Sunday, February 15, pleading with the potential abductor(s).

In the clip, a tearful Savannah said, “It’s been two weeks since our mom was taken, and I just wanted to come on and say that we still have hope and we still believe.”

She went on to address the potential kidnapper(s) directly, saying, “I wanted to say, to whoever has her or knows where she is, that it’s never too late. And you’re not lost or alone. And it is never too late to do the right thing. And we are here. And we believe. And we believe in the essential goodness of every human being. It’s never too late.”

Savannah received support from friends and fans in the comments, including her former Today co-host, Hoda Kotb, who wrote, “We believe 🙏 ❤️.” Kotb, who retired from NBC News last January, has been filling in for Savannah on the Today show amid Nancy’s disappearance.

Today‘s weather correspondent Dylan Dreyer also commented, writing, “I continue to pray every chance I get…I love you 🙏.”

Al Roker, Today‘s weather anchor, added, “We believe and we are with you, your family and most of all, Nancy.”

Pima County authorities believe Nancy may have been abducted or kidnapped from her home in Tucson, Arizona, on January 31. Last week, authorities released video footage of an armed individual in a ski mask and gloves tampering with the doorbell camera at the front of Nancy’s property.

On Thursday (February 12), the Federal Bureau of Investigation released new identifying details about the person seen in the doorbell camera footage. The FBI determined that the suspect is a male, approximately 5’9” to 5’10” tall, of average build, and was wearing a black 25-liter Ozark Trail Hiker Pack backpack.

Law enforcement is also analyzing unknown DNA found at Nancy’s home and a glove found in desert shrubbery two miles away from the property.

“Maybe it’s an hour from now. Maybe it’s weeks or months or years from now. But we won’t quit. We’re going to find Nancy. We’re going to find this guy,” Chris Nanos, the sheriff of Pima County, told The New York Times on Friday (February 13).