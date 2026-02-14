Nancy Guthrie Update: SWAT Raids House & Vehicle Amid Search for Savannah’s Mom

Michelle Stein
Comments
Savannah Guthrie
Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

What To Know

  • SWAT and FBI agents raided a house and searched a car in Tucson, Arizona, as part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, but no arrests have been made.
  • The search followed the discovery of DNA evidence at Nancy’s home belonging to someone not known to be close to her, and authorities have declared her abduction a crime scene.
  • Nancy Guthrie, 84, remains missing amid ongoing ransom notes, public pleas from her family, and the recovery of additional evidence such as blood and black gloves.

As Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie‘s mom, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing, SWAT recently raided a house and a vehicle in Tucson, Arizona.

Overnight on Friday, February 13, and into Saturday, February 14, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) executed a search warrant about 2 miles from Nancy’s home after receiving a tip, CNN reported. More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles from SWAT and forensics swarmed the residence. Although one man was taken in for questioning, he was later released. No arrests were made.

The PCSD posted an update on the raid via X, writing, “Law enforcement activity is underway at a residence near E Orange Grove Rd & N First Ave related to the Guthrie case. Because this is a joint investigation, at the request of the FBI — no additional information is currently available.”

Additionally, FBI agents were spotted inspecting a Range Rover in the parking lot of a restaurant a few blocks away from the raided home. Agents searched the vehicle and sealed its trunk before the vehicle was towed away.

The raid came on the heels of investigators identifying DNA evidence from someone not known to be “close” to Nancy at her home.

Nancy Guthrie search

In an aerial view, FBI and SWAT units perform operations in a neighborhood approximately two miles from Nancy Guthrie’s residence on February 13, 2026, in Tucson, Arizona. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Elizabeth Smart's Father Explains Why Savannah Guthrie & Siblings Sent Public Plea to Mom's Kidnappers
Related

Elizabeth Smart's Father Explains Why Savannah Guthrie & Siblings Sent Public Plea to Mom's Kidnappers

On February 1, the PCSD launched a search for Savannah’s mother after Nancy was last seen on the evening of January 31 at her home. Soon, the 84-year-old’s home was declared a crime scene, with investigators determining that she was “taken” from her residence “against her will.”

Since then, multiple alleged ransom notes have surfaced, and Savannah and her siblings have published several videos to their mom’s captor. Chilling doorbell camera images and videos have played a key role in recent tips. Other pieces of evidence, including black gloves, Nancy’s blood on her front porch, and more, have also been recovered.

Nancy remains missing, as of writing.

Those with information on the case are encouraged to call the Pima County Sheriff’s Office at (520) 351-4900.

Today, Weekdays, 7/6c, NBC

Today key art
Savannah Guthrie

Savannah Guthrie

Craig Melvin

Craig Melvin

Al Roker

Al Roker

Carson Daly

Carson Daly

Full Cast & Crew

NBC

News Show

1952–

Talk

News

Public affairs

Latest Headlines

More Today ›

Today

Savannah Guthrie




Most Popular Stories on TV Insider
Savannah Guthrie and Mom Nancy on the set of NBC's 'Today'; Nancy Guthrie security footage suspect
1
Former FBI Agent Tells Katie Couric That Nancy Guthrie Security Footage Looks ‘Staged’
Bill Maher; Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce
2
Bill Maher Makes Bold Declaration About Taylor Swift & Travis Kelce
David Tennant as Crowley and Michael Sheen as Aziraphale in 'Good Omens' Season 2 Episode 4
3
‘Good Omens’ Finale Finally Gets Release Date
Denée Benton as Peggy Scott, Jordan Donica as William Kirkland in 'The Gilded Age' Season 3 finale
4
New ‘Gilded Age’ Plot Details Reveal Peggy’s Answer to William’s Proposal
Shelly Desai in 'It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia'
5
‘It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia’s Star Shelly Desai Dies at 90