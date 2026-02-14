Nancy Guthrie Update: SWAT Raids House & Vehicle Amid Search for Savannah’s Mom

What To Know SWAT and FBI agents raided a house and searched a car in Tucson, Arizona, as part of the ongoing investigation into the disappearance of Savannah Guthrie’s mother, Nancy Guthrie, but no arrests have been made.

The search followed the discovery of DNA evidence at Nancy’s home belonging to someone not known to be close to her, and authorities have declared her abduction a crime scene.

Nancy Guthrie, 84, remains missing amid ongoing ransom notes, public pleas from her family, and the recovery of additional evidence such as blood and black gloves.

As Today co-anchor Savannah Guthrie‘s mom, Nancy Guthrie, remains missing, SWAT recently raided a house and a vehicle in Tucson, Arizona.

Overnight on Friday, February 13, and into Saturday, February 14, the Pima County Sheriff’s Department (PCSD) executed a search warrant about 2 miles from Nancy’s home after receiving a tip, CNN reported. More than a dozen law enforcement vehicles from SWAT and forensics swarmed the residence. Although one man was taken in for questioning, he was later released. No arrests were made.

The PCSD posted an update on the raid via X, writing, “Law enforcement activity is underway at a residence near E Orange Grove Rd & N First Ave related to the Guthrie case. Because this is a joint investigation, at the request of the FBI — no additional information is currently available.”

Additionally, FBI agents were spotted inspecting a Range Rover in the parking lot of a restaurant a few blocks away from the raided home. Agents searched the vehicle and sealed its trunk before the vehicle was towed away.

The raid came on the heels of investigators identifying DNA evidence from someone not known to be “close” to Nancy at her home.

On February 1, the PCSD launched a search for Savannah’s mother after Nancy was last seen on the evening of January 31 at her home. Soon, the 84-year-old’s home was declared a crime scene, with investigators determining that she was “taken” from her residence “against her will.”

Since then, multiple alleged ransom notes have surfaced, and Savannah and her siblings have published several videos to their mom’s captor. Chilling doorbell camera images and videos have played a key role in recent tips. Other pieces of evidence, including black gloves, Nancy’s blood on her front porch, and more, have also been recovered.

Nancy remains missing, as of writing.

Those with information on the case are encouraged to call the Pima County Sheriff’s Office at (520) 351-4900.

