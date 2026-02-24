Trump’s State of the Union Preemptions: ‘Doc,’ ‘High Potential’ & ‘NCIS’ Airings Interrupted

Donald Trump will deliver a State of the Union address on Tuesday (February 24) night, and the major broadcast television and cable news networks will be carrying the speech live, starting at 9/8c.

That means several regular Tuesday night shows have been postponed to allow for the telecast, which is standard practice whenever the president delivers a major address to the nation. However, some other Tuesday night favorites will still be airing in their regular timeslots.

So, which of your favorite shows are being interrupted by Trump’s newest SOTU? Here’s a look.

ABC

ABC will air a new episode of Will Trent in the 8/7c hour, but it will not push through a new episode of High Potential this week. This is the third week in a row that High Potential has been off air, thanks also to a two-week hiatus that took place during the Olympics, to avoid competing with NBC’s broadcast coverage of the Winter Games. High Potential last aired a new episode on February 3 but will not return until Tuesday, March 3.

CBS

CBS’s NCIS, NCIS: Origins, and NCIS: Sydney were all originally expected to return for their midseason premieres, following the post-fall finale break, on Tuesday, February 24, but the shows were jointly delayed by one week to accommodate the State of the Union. The trio will instead return on Tuesday, March 3.

Fox

Though Fox will air a new episode of Best Medicine at 8/7c, its medical drama Doc will not air at 9/8c per usual. This will be the second week of hiatus for Doc, which was also preempted last week due to the Olympics on NBC. The last new episode of Doc aired on February 10, and the show will return to its regular programming run starting Tuesday, March 3.

NBC

Since the network has not added Tuesday night shows to its midseason calendar, there are no preemptions to report from NBC.