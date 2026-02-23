See ‘Today,’ ‘GMA’ & ‘CBS Mornings’ Stars Brave NYC Snowstorm to Get to Work

What To Know Despite a major snowstorm that left New York City with over a foot of snow, morning show hosts from NBC, CBS, and ABC braved difficult conditions to make it to their studios.

Al Roker Gayle King, Nate Burleson, and Ginger Zee shared their snowy commutes and behind-the-scenes experiences on social media.

Zee reported live on the storm’s impact, noting significant snow totals and high winds.

The show must go on for TV’s biggest morning news shows, even amid a heavy snowstorm.

New York City residents are starting the week with over a foot of snow, per NBC News. While the city remains in a state of emergency and local schools enjoy a snow day, the hosts of morning TV braved the cold to make their morning commute to work.

Today‘s Al Roker, for his part, filmed himself as he walked from his NYC home to the show’s Studio 1A at 30 Rockefeller Plaza. “A two-block walk, and there’s 5th Avenue. As you can see, almost nobody on the roads. So far, this blizzard is living up to its reputation, and I hope you are staying safe indoors,” a snow-covered Roker stated in a Monday, February 23, Instagram video. “New York City kids have their first real snow day. No online learning, nothing like that. They’re just home and waiting for the snow to stop so they can go sledding. Yes! As it should be.”

Roker added, “We will have complete details on everything you need to know, and, of course, all the news of the day. We will see you shortly here on Today.” He captioned the post, “My morning walk during #blizzard2026.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Al Roker (@alroker)

CBS Mornings‘ Gayle King and Nate Burleson, meanwhile, carpooled to work in a van. “We didn’t sleep together last night!” King joked about the pair’s travel arrangements in a Monday Instagram video. Burleson added, “I know this looks awkward, that we’re together this early in the morning, but we got picked up by this man.”

The duo went on to praise their driver. “Benjamin to the rescue, because no SVUs could come, no cars could come. But guess what? Benjamin came!” King exclaimed. Burleson stated that he “climbed out in the snow and helped Gayle into the car” because he “didn’t want her to fall.”

King captioned the post. “Desperate measures call for desperate times! Nate and I getting to work this morning.. becuz nothing stops @cbsmornings see you on tv 7 am!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gayle King (@gayleking)

Good Morning America‘s Ginger Zee is no stranger to reporting in wild weather. Before Monday’s episode of the ABC morning show, Zee discussed the snowstorm on the Sunday, February 22, episode of ABC World News Tonight With David Muir.

“Team BLIZZARD coverage!” she captioned an Instagram pic before her Sunday coverage. “Your @ABCnews WNT weather team as one of the strongest winter Nor’easters in years gets underway ❄️.”

She jumped back into the snow on Monday morning to inform GMA viewers about the storm. “We’re in it. We’re in the heart of it,” Zee said in an Instagram clip of herself walking in the snowy streets of NYC. “A couple hours left. I’d say afternoon in New York City, things will calm down a little bit.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by ginger_zee (@ginger_zee)

Zee also shared footage from one of her Monday morning GMA weather reports via Instagram. “We have seen [snow]plows. Coney Island just came in with a snow total of 16 inches so far. The snow is still adding up. JFK [airport] had a wind gust of 62 miles per hour,” she stated. “We’re closing in on easily a foot here, but we haven’t had an update from Central Park. Either way, this is just, kind of, mid-way through the storm. We’ve got a very long day ahead.”

Today, Weekdays, 7a/6c, NBC

CBS Mornings, Weekdays, 7a/6c, CBS

Good Morning America, Weekdays, 7a/6c, ABC