Warning: The following post contains discussions of suicide.

Martin Short‘s daughter, Katherine Hartley Short, has died at the age of 42, her family confirmed in a statement to TMZ.

“It is with profound grief that we confirm the passing of Katherine Hartley Short,” the statement said. “The Short family is devastated by this loss, and asks for privacy at this time. Katherine was beloved by all and will be remembered for the light and joy she brought into the world.”

According to the news outlet, Katherine died by suicide. She reportedly died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound on February 23. This news comes as Martin grieves the death of his longtime friend Catherine O’Hara, who died on January 30 after privately battling colorectal cancer.

Martin and his wife, Nancy Dolman, who died in 2010 from ovarian cancer, adopted three children during their marriage. The couple, who was married for more than 30 years before Nancy’s death, also shared sons Oliver and Henry.

Katherine graduated from New York University in 2006 and then received a master’s in social work from the University of Southern California in 2010. She worked as a licensed social worker in a private practice and was involved with Bring Change 2 Mind, a charity that supports meeting mental illness with “understanding and care,” rather than judgement. “We empower young people to build connected, empathetic, and supportive school communities where conversations about mental health are welcome and stigma-free,” the organization’s website says.

While Katherine has attended some events with her famous father over the years, she mostly lived a private life. Martin previously opened up about how none of his kids wanted to follow in his entertainment footsteps.

“I wanted them to go into show business,” he said on Conan, later joking, “I make them do laps in the morning and I go to the balcony with my coffee and say, ‘Quitter! Do it again!'”

If you or anyone you know is having suicidal thoughts, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) or dial 988. If you or a loved one are in immediate danger, call 911.